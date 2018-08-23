– The Sun News
Omoyele SOWORE

2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

Online Publisher Omoyele Sowore, who is seeking to become Nigeria’s president, has called on electorate, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to elect credible candidates in 2019 general elections.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporter, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Markudi, announcing that he would contest the presidency on the platform of Africa Action Congress.

“There is the need for Nigerians to totally forget about their differences and elect only responsible people; we have rotated power based on religion, ethnicity and others, which had failed us.

“We must avoid zoning system because when politicians are sharing money they forget about the zoning system,’’ he said.

He promised that he would ensure women equal opportunities governance if elected in the 2019 general elections as a means of developing the grassroots.

READ ALSO CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki

According to him women if are given better opportunities in the nation’s development just like the men, they would perform better.

He also promised to give priority to education, women and youth empowerment as well as giving special attention to people with special needs.

He said that his administration, if elected, would introduce policies that could encourage skills acquisition programme, boost agricultural production, trade and commerce with due attention on the mining sector.

Omoyele Sowore said he would remove the immunity clause on elective government officials and appointees who usually used the immunity clause to perpetuate corrupt practices.

