NAN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Diaspora has concluded arrangements to garner massive support for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure victory in 2019 General Elections.

The Director-General of the Atiku/Obi Movement in Europe, Mr Ojo Akogun, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to Akogun, only Abubakar can put the country on the path of economic growth and development again, hence, the need to mobilise support to ensure his victory at forthcoming presidential election.

READ ALSO: Misappropriation of funds: Court of Appeal orders ex-governor Jolly Nyame to pay N495m fine

He said that after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, the group rolled out a plan of actions to support Abubakar in his campaigns to realise his goal of being the next Nigerian President.

“Nigerians in Europe have begun a mass echo for Atiku to make Nigeria work again. Atiku/Obi Movement in Europe is presently involved in mass campaign for Atiku Abubakar.

“Nigerians in the Diaspora, especially in Europe are strongly behind Atiku.

“Almost 80 per cent of Nigerians in Europe have endorsed Atiku Abubakar because we believe he will make Nigeria a better place based on his experience.

“We have told our people at home to vote for Atiku if they want us to come back home and invest,” Akogun said in a statement to NAN.

According to him, some members of the group, who have Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will come home and vote during the Feb. 16, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

He said that the support for Abubakar had become very imperative to make “Nigeria great again”.

Akogun, a veteran journalist and Publisher of Yoruba Newswatch Magazine, said that he would soon launch an online TV, Nigerian Network News Europe (NNNE TV) on behalf of the group.

“To achieve our aim, on behalf of the group, and Nigerians in Europe, we will be launching Nigerian Network News Europe (NNNE TV) which is set to take begin operation soon.

“The newly brand online Television broadcasting shall broadcast live from Brussels in Belgium and also commence broadcasting operations from Lagos, Nigeria later.

READ ALSO: Anambra: We’re unfazed by purported suspension — APGA Lawmakers

“The station shall focus on Social, Political and Economic developments in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

“Meanwhile Atiku/Obi Europe Movement shall be accorded utmost priority by giving prominence to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s ambition of becoming Nigeria’s next President in 2019,” Akogun added.

Akogun was a former Governorship aspirant in Ekiti 2018 election and the Director-General, Atiku/Obi Europe Movement-based in Brussels, Belgium.