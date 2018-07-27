Not long ago, PDP foolishly threatened to boycott the 2019 general election. The carpet-crossing episode has raised PDP’s hope of returning to power in 2019

Duro Onabule

As history of defection of politicians from one party to another goes in Nigeria, the latest carpet-crossing by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) falls short of the standard impact of the past. The record was set in the defunct Western Region at Ibadan in 1952 when Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC was left stranded as Action Group formed the government. Ten years later (1962), in the midst of the Action Group crisis in the same Western Region, the erstwhile ruling party (Action Group) lost many of its elected members of the House Assembly to Chief S.L. Akintola’s newly-formed United People’s Party (UPP).

Still in coalition with opposition NCNC, Chief Akintola’s government was so fragile that he soon virtually consumed almost all of NCNC’s members in the House of Assembly to form another new ruling party, Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP). Only one NCNC member of the House of Assembly, Chief Richard Akinyemi, refused to cross the carpet.

In 2014, the determination was not just to dislodge former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP from office but more notably to return the presidency to the North, in view of the allegation that Jonathan breached a 2011 gentlemen’s agreement to that effect. When the political blow of the carpet-crossers landed, it was fatal for both former President Jonathan and the PDP. The party’s major support base, the North, fell like autumn leaves to the newly-formed APC.

Compared to the usually seismic effect of carpet-crossing in the past, the latest from APC to PDP has not been as widespread or earth-shaking, despite the preceding media hype. Fourteen senators and 36 House of Representatives members. Even among the 14, a senator has since recanted. Little wonder that both party chairman Adams Oshiomole and President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed the carpet- crossers with contempt. Buhari wished them well while chairman Oshiomhole assessed them as mercenaries. Overconfidence? That clearly applies to both sides. Even if all APC senators joined PDP, there could also be voters’ backlash, as most of the senators got elected on the Buhari/APC bandwagon. Inevitably, other senators, admittedly well known, were elected on their personal merit. Can such merit aggregately cost Buhari the presidency? Very doubtful.

While the carpet-crossing from APC to PDP was on-going, a resident of Gombe in Gombe State sent the following text: “Our decision as of today is that if Baba Buhari will gather us and tell us that we should not vote for him because he will not vote for himself, we will still vote for him.”

Are there National Assembly members from Gombe State contemplating crossing the carpet to PDP? That Gombe resident represents ordinary voters up country, the real electorate who turn out on election day to discharge their obligation.

Incidentally, no matter the criticism of the carpet-crossers (from APC to PDP), we must recognise their guts in standing out to, as we say down South, own up to their respective father’s name. For once, they are contesting next elections on the platform of PDP rather than APC once again only to cross to PDP or resume their anti-party activities.