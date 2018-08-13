– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - 2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths
13th August 2018 - New manager, new players, same outcome for Arsenal as Man City prove too strong
13th August 2018 - 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime
13th August 2018 - Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
13th August 2018 - Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
13th August 2018 - VAR introduced into Spanish football
13th August 2018 - FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
13th August 2018 - Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
Home / National / 2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths
ECONOMIC

2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths

— 13th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has charged youths in the state to fight for their political and economic emancipation so that they could challenge their fates being poorly determined for them by an uncaring government.

Mustapha who is seeking to govern the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the charge at the Kwara Youth Leadership and Economic Summit organised by  an organisation  promoting the course of the youths, the Green Hub Family.

The association is led by an activist, Olayemi Adegoke.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime

The theme of the summit was ‘Making Kwara Youth Catalyst For Economic,  Socio  and Political  Development’.

Mohammed said  that Kwara youths should consider a rebirth with new ideas and innovations for development to attain emancipation  from a system that may have failed them.

His words, “I join  the over 50 per cent of Kwara youths  today to stake claim for political and economic emancipation with a new spirit of REBIRTH.  The system might have failed us and the social order might have boxed us to the disadvantaged corner,  but when a longtime legacy fails a society,  there is a need for REBITH with new ideas and innovations for development. ”

“The youth can do it: The youth should be recognised. The youths should do it to be revered and respected.  The youth must do it by being actively involved and equipped for true political and economic  emancipation,” he stated.

The politician, who said that before youths could achieve their emancipation, have to work on their mindset, also explained that political emancipation has to do more with battle of wit while that of economy requires embracing entrepreneurship.

He said political power, from time immemorial, had never served as largesse, however, asked the youths to hone their leadership skill by making notable impacts in the development of their immediate environment.

READ ALSO: Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship

While stating that recent emergence of a number of youths as heads of governments of their respective countries should spur Kwara youths to go for political power, Adegoke also urged the youths to be equipped with the right mind set, education, and exposure to change the status quo

Mohammed who described entrepreneurship as an economic drive for self sustenance and independence advised the youths to “try their hands selling one thing or the other while in school to garner practical business experience even before graduation ”

Also speaking, Christopher Odetunde, a professor of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at the Kwara State University, Malete, expressed support for the restructuring of the country, saying it would aid more youths participation in government either directly  or indirectly and would promote good governance.

Odetunde also said that because most states and local governments rely on federal allocations the leaders do not appear to feel accountable to the people unlike if they had relied on revenue generated within, the management of which the people especially the working class youths would be more willing to ask questions about.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ECONOMIC

2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths

— 13th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has charged youths in the state to fight for their political and economic emancipation so that they could challenge their fates being poorly determined for them by an uncaring government. Mustapha who is seeking to govern the state on the platform of the All…

  • ELECTION

    2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, at the weekend, gave reasons why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would be edged out in the 2019 general elections. Olawepo-Hashim, at the maiden convention of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), in Abuja,…

  • SMUGGLING

    Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has decried the high rate smuggling, stressing that it is stalling the production of homegrown food. The Federal government noted that such a problem would continue to destroy the economy and widened the unemployment gap, if not promptly nipped in the bud. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural…

  • FISHERIES

    FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is partnering with the Ogun State Government to boost the production of fisheries, stressing that the current 1.1metric tonnes is not sufficient to meet the demands of Nigerians. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed this, at the weekend, when he commissioned…

  • FAROMBI

    Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

    — 13th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share