2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A governorship aspirant in Kwara State, Lukman Mustapha, has charged youths in the state to fight for their political and economic emancipation so that they could challenge their fates being poorly determined for them by an uncaring government.

Mustapha who is seeking to govern the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the charge at the Kwara Youth Leadership and Economic Summit organised by an organisation promoting the course of the youths, the Green Hub Family.

The association is led by an activist, Olayemi Adegoke.

READ ALSO: 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime

The theme of the summit was ‘Making Kwara Youth Catalyst For Economic, Socio and Political Development’.

Mohammed said that Kwara youths should consider a rebirth with new ideas and innovations for development to attain emancipation from a system that may have failed them.

His words, “I join the over 50 per cent of Kwara youths today to stake claim for political and economic emancipation with a new spirit of REBIRTH. The system might have failed us and the social order might have boxed us to the disadvantaged corner, but when a longtime legacy fails a society, there is a need for REBITH with new ideas and innovations for development. ”

“The youth can do it: The youth should be recognised. The youths should do it to be revered and respected. The youth must do it by being actively involved and equipped for true political and economic emancipation,” he stated.

The politician, who said that before youths could achieve their emancipation, have to work on their mindset, also explained that political emancipation has to do more with battle of wit while that of economy requires embracing entrepreneurship.

He said political power, from time immemorial, had never served as largesse, however, asked the youths to hone their leadership skill by making notable impacts in the development of their immediate environment.

READ ALSO: Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship

While stating that recent emergence of a number of youths as heads of governments of their respective countries should spur Kwara youths to go for political power, Adegoke also urged the youths to be equipped with the right mind set, education, and exposure to change the status quo

Mohammed who described entrepreneurship as an economic drive for self sustenance and independence advised the youths to “try their hands selling one thing or the other while in school to garner practical business experience even before graduation ”

Also speaking, Christopher Odetunde, a professor of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering at the Kwara State University, Malete, expressed support for the restructuring of the country, saying it would aid more youths participation in government either directly or indirectly and would promote good governance.

Odetunde also said that because most states and local governments rely on federal allocations the leaders do not appear to feel accountable to the people unlike if they had relied on revenue generated within, the management of which the people especially the working class youths would be more willing to ask questions about.