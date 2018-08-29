2019: FG denies Kwankwaso use of Eagle Square

Chinelo Obogo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken the Federal Government to task for allegedly denying him the use of the Eagle Square, Abuja, for his presidential declaration scheduled to take place today.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso to declare presidential ambition in Abuja Wednesday

He said the decision to deny him access, which he had duly secured and paid for, was a clear indication that the APC-led government was jittery.

Kwankwaso, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) was also reportedly denied the use of the Old Parade Ground also in the Federal Capital Territory, even as his team has begun shopping for another.

Kwankwaso’s presidential campaign organisation disclosed that it had previously been granted permission to the Eagle Square by the Integrated Facility Management Services Limited, manager of the property on behalf of the Federal Government, after it had made the required payment.

A letter by the manager of the company, Usman Mukhtar Raji, showed that approval was given for the use of the property and the campaign organisation was instructed to pay N2,217,600 into the Fidelity Bank account of the Integrated Facility Management Services Limited.

But barely 24 hours to the presidential declaration date, Kwankwaso’s campaign organisation received another letter signed by Raji and dated August 27, 2018, reversing itself in respect of approval granted the organisers of the presidential declaration.

The revocation letter read: “We are sorry to inform you that the event can no longer hold on the said date because it is a political event and the 29th of August, 2018, happens to be a work day, as it would disrupt the usual work flow of the federal Secretariat. We apologise for the oversight on our part to note the date in relation to the nature of the event. We regret every inconvenience caused by this.”

But reacting, the Principal Private Secretary to Senator Kwankwaso, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, said in a statement that the action purportedly masterminded by the Federal Government showed that the APC was jittery about the ex-governor’s presidential ambition.