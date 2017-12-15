The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - 2019: Fayose carpets Buhari’s, says FG’s $1b for Boko Haram to fund re-election
15th December 2017 - Gombe Rep empowers 640 rural women
15th December 2017 - INEC wants more elective positions for women in 2019
15th December 2017 - Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations
15th December 2017 - Benue Assembly confirms new state Chief Judge
15th December 2017 - Attackers, assault, maim Ondo oba in his palace
15th December 2017 - Constitution amendment: Delta Assembly defers provision on LG fiscal autonomy
15th December 2017 - Buhari meets heads of ECOWAS, AU Commission
15th December 2017 - Anambra Central: Party chieftain petitions Senate over re-run election
15th December 2017 - Buhari approves purchase of patrol vessels 
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Fayose carpets Buhari’s, says FG’s $1b for Boko Haram to fund re-election

2019: Fayose carpets Buhari’s, says FG’s $1b for Boko Haram to fund re-election

— 15th December 2017
…’FG need not fund a supposedly defeated Book Haram , dissociates self from assent to withdrawn fund from Excess Crude Account’
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has alleged the decision to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region as surreptitious move by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to fund President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019, saying, “For posterity sake, I wish to place it on record that I was not among the governors, who approved the withdrawal of almost half of our savings in the Excess Crude Account, which belongs to the three tiers of government to fight an already defeated insurgency,” he declared.
In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, and signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “Since they said they have defeated Boko Haram, what else do they need a whopping sum of $1 billion (over N360 billion) for; if not to fund the 2019 elections?
“The APC promised to wipe out Boko Haram within six months, now it is 31 months and what the APC government is wiping out is the economy of Nigeria and the means of livelihood of the people,” Governor Fayose said.
The governor said N360 billion was equivalent to what the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) share to the federal government, 36 States and 774 Local Councils monthly, nothing that “Nigerians deserve proper explanations from the federal government on the rationale behind spending such huge sum of money to fight an already defeated Boko Haram.”
He challenged the federal government to make available to Nigerians, how the money released by international donors for the fight against Boko Haram was spent, adding that; “Even the Transparency International (TI) once said in its report that some top military officials in the country were feeding fat from the war against Boko Haram by creating fake contracts and laundering the proceeds in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere.”
The governor also alleged that the N50 billion kept by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in different commercial bank accounts outside the Treasury Single Account (TSA) on the directive of President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was part of the fund being kept to fund President Buhari’s election in 2019.
Governor Fayose continued; “Nigerians are alarmed by the revelation from the House of Representatives that President Buhari exempted NNPC from transferring N50 billion to the TSA, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), confirmation that a letter issued by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president, Abba Kyari conveyed the directive.
“Also, they are miffed by the federal government’s idea of withdrawing $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account to fund an insurgency they said had been defeated.
“They went on to tell Nigerians that the decision was taken by governors of the 36 States, whereas, it was solely the idea of the federal government, which they used the arranged National Executive Council meeting to achieve.
“The question is; how can the federal government alone spend almost half of the Excess Crude money that belongs to the three tiers of government (i.e. Federal Government, States and Local Councils)?
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Fayose carpets Buhari’s, says FG’s $1b for Boko Haram to fund re-election

— 15th December 2017

…’FG need not fund a supposedly defeated Book Haram , dissociates self from assent to withdrawn fund from Excess Crude Account’ Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has alleged the decision to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region as surreptitious move by the All…

  • Gombe Rep empowers 640 rural women

    — 15th December 2017

      From Ali Abare,  Gombe Hajiya Binta Bello, member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency has empowered 640 rural women with N20,000 each as take-off grant to start their businesses. Hajiya Bello disclosed this on Friday at a graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of her women empowerment and community development programme which held at the Kaltungo mini…

  • INEC wants more elective positions for women in 2019

    — 15th December 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pleaded with all the registered political parties to do everything within their powers to reduce the declining number of women in elective positions in the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the appeal during a one-day consultative meeting with…

  • Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared that unless old students and alumni associations are effectively harnessed, restoring the glory of Nigeria’s education sector will continue to be a mirage. The governor, equally expressed regret that, despite series of national conferences and summits on education as well as trust funds…

  • Benue Assembly confirms new state Chief Judge

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly, on Friday, confirmed the nomination of Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge. By this confirmation, Justice Onum is to take over from outgone Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iorhemen Hwande whose tenure ended on Friday. In a statement made available to Sunnewsonline…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share