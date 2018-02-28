The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law
28th February 2018 - All you need to know about 4G, LTE
28th February 2018 - Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12
28th February 2018 - Senate faults FG on hate speech policy
28th February 2018 - Burkina Faso commences trial of masterminds of failed coup
28th February 2018 - US apex court limits rights of immigrants awaiting deportation
28th February 2018 - US 2020: Trump kicks off re-election bid, names campaign manager
28th February 2018 - Get the Dapchi girls back
28th February 2018 - Nigeria and its culture of oddities
28th February 2018 - The search for an ideal governor in Imo
Home / Politics / 2019: Ezeonwuka sets fresh target for APGA

2019: Ezeonwuka sets fresh target for APGA

— 28th February 2018

Zika Bobby

Happy with electoral victories recorded by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Board of Trustees (BoT) member and spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, said he has set fresh target for the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement at the weekend, the Ogirisi Igbo said he is optimistic that having produced wonderful results in Anambra, what lay next for the party is to break new grounds and win more elective positions nationwide in 2019.

Ezeonwuka said with APGA’s present achievements in Anambra, it shows that a ‘performer governor’ is piloting the party’s ship.

“Check out Governor Willie Obiano’s record in ensuring adequate security in Anambra State, moving agriculture to the next level, massive construction of roads and community development projects.

“These were positive signs that he was going to be reelected. Also, the performances of APGA lawmakers like Ferdinand Dozie, Nwankwo, Ossy Prestige and Gabriel Onyenwife, to mention a few, show APGA is ordained by divine providence for good performance.

“All those who rode on the party’s back to achieve success and later decided to leave, are no where today,” he said.
He, however, urged the party’s national leadership to unite and strategise towards making 2019 APGA year.

“APC has mandated its National Leader, Bola Tinubu, to put the party together ahead of 2019. PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, is moving round with his team in readiness for 2019.

“APGA must not lag behind. Our party leaders must put machinery in motion and start massive awareness campaign for 2019.”

APGA national leaders must always protect the interest of party faithful against political harlots, who, at a point come into the party to seek opportunity to contest election, and at the end, abandon the people that voted them in.

“ Our party will no longer be hijacked to the detriment of those who have worked for progress and sustenance of the party. The era of ‘Monkey dey work Baboon dey chop’ is over,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law

— 28th February 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Lagos Government has begun the implementation of the new Land Use Charge in the state. The government commenced the distribution of the 2018 notices for property across the state last week. The distribution, which ought to have been carried out earlier, was delayed to review the Land Use Charge Act by the House…

  • All you need to know about 4G, LTE

    — 28th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Everybody loves speedy internet, so it’s no surprise that every major telecom firm in the country is working to make it even faster. Smartphones, watches, homes, and cars are increasingly requiring stable internet connections. When you’re looking at buying a new phone, you might find that there are way too many…

  • Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12

    — 28th February 2018

    •Hundreds of hotels, shops, cars razed Sola Ojo, Kaduna AS residents and traders continue to count their losses over the bloody violence that erupted between the Christian and Muslim youths of Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the death toll has risen to 12. The state Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, who…

  • Senate faults FG on hate speech policy

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senate, yesterday, deflated Federal Government’s recent policy on hate speeches. Instead, it said a policy against hate actions by political office holders is more desirable. Reacting to a point of order raised by Senator Shehu Sani over a deadly clash in Kasuwan Magani community in Kajiru Local Government Area of Kaduna State,on…

  • Nigeria records 1.92% GDP growth in Q4 2017

    — 28th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth of 1.92 per cent in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2017, while maintaining its positive growth trajectory since the economy exited recession in the second quarter of 2017. In its Q4 report released on…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share