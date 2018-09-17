2019: Ex-Ogun commissioner, Kawonise obtains guber Nomination Form

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun State, Sina Kawonise, on Friday, obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for Ogun State governorship seat on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 general election.

The gubernatorial aspirant, who paid the party’s mandatory N5.1 million to obtain his own forms, also paid for nomination forms of four women to contest for positions in the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen, in Abeokuta, shortly after the handing out of SDP nomination forms, conducted by the state executive committee led by the deputy chairman, Ayo Jinadu, Kawonise, said he decided to pay for the female House of Assembly aspirants, because their pedigree would improve the quality of lawmaking in Ogun State.

He added that the gesture was to assist them fulfill their dreams of contributing to the development of Ogun State.

The gubernatorial aspirant, however, enjoined all political parties in the country to extend to Nigerian youths, the same concession granted women to pay for only the expression of interest forms, while getting the nomination forms free.

“If the political leadership of this country is actually sincere in their current refrain of not-too-young-to-rule, our younger compatriots, against whom the economic system is rigged, should be assisted to get to the position of rulership through the electoral system”. He stated.

Kawonise, therefore, admonished SDP, as a genuine progressive platform, to lead the way in granting concessions to the youths.