2019: Ex-Minister, Dayo Adeyeye declares for Senate in Ekiti— 6th September 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti
A former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, on Thursday, declared for Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to represent Ekiti South senatorial district in 2019.
Adeyeye, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC shortly before the July 14 governorship election, in Ekiti State, due to unresolved issues he had with Governor Ayodele Fayose, promised to give the district the much needed dividends of democracy if elected.
The former PDP National Publicity Secretary declared that he made up his mind to join the senatorial race after getting the nod of the National, zonal and state leaders of the party to so do.
Adeyeye also chided Governor Fayose over alleged appropriation of N75 million worth Lexus Jeep as parting gift and alleged payment of N43 million severance Allowance to himself and his Deputy, Kolapo Olusola, saying he would not surprised if such allegation was true.
He expressed confidence that the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi won’t disappoint Ekiti, saying all the 133 towns and villages will benefit from his government.
Adeyeye declared for Senate at his home town in Ise-Ekiti during the Senatorial meeting of the party held in his home and attended by many APC members, party’s bigwigs and aspirants from the zone.
He said, “I want to thank the youths, elders and leaders of the party for the way they mobilized during the July 14 election. I was the happiest man in Ekiti over the way the APC chased away Governor Fayose.
“I decided to return to APC, because I was a foundation member of Alliance for Democracy.
“I was the Publicity Secretary of the party at a time and I remained in the party until Action Congress was formed. So, I only returned home not that I defected.
“I want to assure you that I will do the Ekiti South proud if given the ticket. I will not discriminate and the fact that you asked me to host this meeting confirmed that APC is not discriminatory.
“Let me assure you the APC will win the next Presidential election. President Muhammadu Buhari will return again as President. We will win the three senate, six House of Representatives and the 26 Assembly seats, because APC is united.
“I will do well for our people, I will bring my varied and vast experiences to bare if elected. I will fight for Ekiti people in the Senate. We are sure of victory, because our party is strong, focused and united”, he said.
On the way some aspirants, including former governorship aspirant, Bamidele Faparusi had stepped down for him, Adeyeye stated that such development showed that he is widely accepted in APC.
“I want to thank those who stepped down to prevent crisis in the party and this indicated that our party is united and we are committed to ensuring that we have a landslide victory in the elections”.
Bigwigs at the event include: APC Senatorial chairman in the South, Hon. Kayode Babade, Secretary of the party, Barrister Paul Omotoso, former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo, Chief Ropo Adesanya, former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Bamisile, House of Representatives Aspirants, Mr. Makinde Araoye and Muyiwa Olumilua, APC State organising Secretary, Mr. Amire Kolade, among others.
