SARAKI

2019: Ex-lawmaker drums support for Saraki

— 17th August 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Abdullah Umar Madidi, has asked the Senate President Bukola Saraki, to make up his mind and contest the 2019 presidential election.

He said Saraki possesses the needed capacity and acumen to re-unite Nigerians as well as make the country the envy of other nations.

This is just as the past lawmaker added that the Senate President’s track record, both in private and public service, remain not only exemplary but indeed legendary and thus unique.

The former federal lawmaker said Saraki has proven to be a leader with huge grasp and knowledge of inherent issues in the Nigerian project and thus was in the right stead to lead the country out of its current woods.

“From his sojourn in the private sector, to his experience as a commissioner and then governor of Kwara State, till his becoming a two term senator and subsequently the Senate President, Bukola Saraki is in a world of his own and hence the most qualified at the moment to fly the opposition’s flag in the Presidential election next year .

“He is also an easily sellable candidate as been a Northerner with a humongous and unprecedented support-base in the different parts of the country , there is no better candidate that can pull the magic wand needed to oust President Muhammadu Buhari’s led APC government , out of office,” Madidi submitted.

READ ALSO: Army to build 221 Post Service Housing worth N7.5billion in Benue

He said he was particularly in support of Saraki who can be likened to a political genius whose emergence from the North central geo-political region would be the binding new spirit and cohesion that was vitally needed by the nation at this crucial time .

Madidi called on Nigerians to avoid politics of mediocrity but rather be nationalistic in the quest to usher in a new dispensation and order come 2019, saying accountability, justice, rule of law and sheer devotion to service must be regarded as unnegotiable yardsticks that the next Nigerian President will not only be seen to imbibe but also radiate.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Aisha Buhari thanks military personnel for securing Nigeria

The former lawmaker further described the Senate President as a square peg in a square hole, adding that he was optimistic that the Senate President’s firm mastery of peaceful coexistence as was seen during his tenure in Kwara State and his vast relationships in and outside the country are all factors that would help get Nigeria removed from the present decayed and ineffective leadership of the present government.

” It is left for the PDP and other opposition parties to ensure that their ideal candidate is one with the capacity for service delivery. He must be a young man whose knack for endured peace and harmony in the country is glaring for all to see. He must have a track record for dynamism , must be inclined to youths’ welfare and take uncompromising stand in the  protection of lives and property. He must hold life sacred  and stamp his foot on the rule of law, knowing these as guiding principles for growth and development of any nation . Happily, Dr Bukola Saraki is an embodiment of all these qualities and attributes of the leader Nigeria deserves,” Madidi reaffirmed.

 

