2019: Ex-Jonathan’s aide declares to challenge Gov. Bindow

— 8th August 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

One of the frontrunners for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket in Adamawa State, Jamilu Zubairu, says the economic hardship and the deplorable security situation in the country is as a result of failed leadership and good governance in the country.

Jamilu, who was the Chief of Protocol to former President Goodluck Jonathan, slammed the decaying state of education, economy and infrastructural development.

He noted that this was caused by poor leadership in the country, stressing  that his leadership would correct the leadership gap by ensuring all-inclusiveness, justice and equity and fairness to all citizens of the state.

Jamilu made the remarks while declaring to run for the governorship ticket of Adamawa State under the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jamilu said, “Democracy is a means for improving the social, economic, health and welfare of all humans ”

Adding that ” democracy by all intents and purpose was designed to deliver good and better things to every Nigerian.”

He also lamented that scrupulous politicians in Adamawa State and the country  had scuttled  the good intentions of democracy.

“PDP and my candidacy are on a mission to restore the neighborliness and humanity of the people of the state”.

The former chief of Protocol in Aso Rock said, “It’s time for Adamawa to have  a leader with the capacity to respond to crisis and ensure peaceful coexistence, harmony and cooperation between neighbours.”

He noted that the security challenges and unrests experienced in the state is strange to the usually welcoming people of the state and it is exacerbated by the absence of visionary and meaningful leadership.

