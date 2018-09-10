2019: Ex-gov. Osoba’s son, distances self from Ogun APC consensus list— 10th September 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
A former House of Representatives member, Olumide Osoba, has dissociated himself from any consensus arrangement which listed him as the House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency.
Olumide, son of former Governor Olusegun Osoba, who represented Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency in the Green Chamber between 2011 and 2015, said he was never contacted nor that he participated in any consensus by the party.
He added that he had never taken part in the politics of Abeokuta South and wondered why his name was listed as consensus candidate of Abeokuta South, noting “it is absurd and ridiculous to find my name on a list being peddled allegedly as a consensus list”.
He gave this position in a statement he personality signed, on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent.
Olumide Osoba, in the statement, urged his supporters to disregard the purported consensus list and declared that he never entertained the thought of abandoning his constituency for another under any guise.
He, therefore, said he was ready to submit himself to a direct primary as stipulated by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, with the intention of representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency, in 2019.
The statement reads: “I, Olumide Osoba, was privileged to be among the few chosen 360 out of the over 160 million Nigerians to represent my people in the Green Chamber between 2011 and 2015.
“I will forever be grateful to the people of Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency for finding me worthy to be their Representative.
“Having said that, I owe full allegiance to that Federal Constituency and at no time have I ever entertained the thought of abandoning them to seek election into the House of Representatives from another Constituency.
“I registered and voted at Owode Ward 3, Unit 006 Geleodun Polling Unit in Obafemi-Owode Local Government and I have never participated in the politics of Abeokua South.
It is therefore absurd and ridiculous to find my name on a list been peddled allegedly as a consensus list.
“I, at no time, participated in any consensus arrangement and neither was I contacted. I therefore wish to disassociate myself from the list.
“On the issue of primaries of our great party for aspirants seeking to become candidates in the general election of 2019, I totally abide by the ruling and communiqué of the NWC and I am ready and willing to submit myself to a direct primary in my Federal Constituency of Abeokuta North, Obafemi Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency”.
Turning the Nigerian public servant into a transformational leader requires the development of distinctive competence of adapting existing public managers Tunji Olaopa These well tested frameworks can be applied to the Nigerian condition but it is important to address our minds to the more important question of why change oriented policies in Nigeria witness perpetual…
