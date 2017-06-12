The Sun News
Latest
12th June 2017 - South, North leaders warn on Arewa’s quit order to Igbo
12th June 2017 - 2019: Enugu North PDP endorses Ugwuanyi
12th June 2017 - Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant
12th June 2017 - Anambra: I’ll revive ailing industries, make Orient Petroleum more viable -Nwibe
12th June 2017 - Anambra guber: APC aspirant surrenders to Obiano
12th June 2017 - Baby factory: NAPTIP urges South East govs to shut down illegal maternities, clinics
12th June 2017 - Minimum wage: Nigerian workers to wait longer
12th June 2017 - Restructuring: Afenifere slams South-West APC leaders
12th June 2017 - GOC assures troops in North East of steady salary
12th June 2017 - LUTH crises over –CMD
Home / Cover / National / 2019: Enugu North PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

2019: Enugu North PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

— 12th June 2017

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The people of Enugu North District, Enugu State at the weekend endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for another term of office in 2019.
They made the endorsement during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal meeting at Ogbede, Igboetiti Local Government Area headquarters.
The motion which was moved by the Commissioner For Enugu Capital Territory, Chidi Aro, who is an indigene of Igboetiti,  was seconded by Prof Uche Eze, the  commissioner for Education and former deputy governor of the  state. Mr Okechukwu Itayi.
Itanyi said he decided to support the endorsement of Ugwuanyi  in 2019 after assessing his achievements in all local governments in the state in two years.
“As former deputy governor of the state, from every angle, the governor has positively touched the lives of people of the state. In terms of road infrastructure, education, health care,  prompt payment of civil servants as well as youth empowerment, he has done well.
“I hereby support that Ugwuanyi  remain the sole governorship candidate of the zone in 2019,” he said. About 5,000 people from the five local government areas that attended the meeting voted in favour of the endorsement.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South, North leaders warn on Arewa’s quit order to Igbo

— 12th June 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu, Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin, Gyang Bere, Jos, Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse, Magnus Eze, Abuja, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Chinelo Obogo, Lagos Foremost political leaders, religious organisations and groups have warned those beating the drums of ethnic tension to tread with caution as their action could throw the country into another bloody…

Share

  • 2019: Enugu North PDP endorses Ugwuanyi

    — 12th June 2017

    From Felix Ikem, Nsukka The people of Enugu North District, Enugu State at the weekend endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for another term of office in 2019. They made the endorsement during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal meeting at Ogbede, Igboetiti Local Government Area headquarters. The motion which was moved by the Commissioner For Enugu…

    Share

  • Defection to PDP: APGA urges Abia speaker to declare member’s seat vacant

    — 12th June 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Aba South chapter has urged the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu to declare the seat of the member representing Aba South constituency, Emmanuel Ebere vacant for defecting to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Ebere had on May…

    Share

  • Anambra: I’ll revive ailing industries, make Orient Petroleum more viable -Nwibe

    — 12th June 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and governorship aspirant in the November 18 Anambra State election, Barth Nwibe, has promised to resuscitate ailing industries. He also said he would make the state-owned Orient Petroleum and Gas Company more viable, to generate more revenue and create job opportunities for the teeming…

    Share

  • Anambra guber: APC aspirant surrenders to Obiano

    — 12th June 2017

     From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia The second term bid of Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano received a boost yesterday when a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Mr. Harris Chuma, withdrew from the race, to support him. Also, no fewer than 200,000 members…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share