2019: Enugu farmers back Ugwuanyi

Loius Amoke, Enugu

Thousands of Enugu farmers, under the auspices of Amalgamated Enugu State Farmers Association, yesterday converged on the popular Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, with a declaration to vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 general elections.

The enthusiastic farmers said they were at the Okpara Square to celebrate as producers of food for the state and beyond, as well as appreciate “the most farmer-friendly governor and pillar of development in Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi.”

Presenting their stance, Chairman of the association, Mr. Romanus Eze, in his address on behalf of the farmers, commended Ugwuanyi for the tractors and other farming implements his administration presented to the farmers, stressing that the feat has gone a long way to increase food production in the state.

The farmers added that the governor’s commitment to the sector and the existing cordial relationship between them, the state government and allied agencies have “blossomed to a great height” and reduced the prices of food items in the market, saying: “A bag of 50kg Adani Rice now sells at N14,000.00 as against N18,000.00 before.”

The chairman said they were also impressed with the governor’s commitment to the wellbeing of the entire people of the state and his holistic approach to industrialisation and urbanisation.