2019 and endorsements for Ugwuanyi

Charles Nnamdi

In Nigeria, it is now a crime to be a civil servant. However, you may not fall into this category if you are on the payroll of the Federal Government. Beyond that, you may be the few lucky ones if you hail from a state like Enugu, where Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the governor.

Prior to 2011, payment of salaries by state governments was not a big deal. It was seen as a statutory responsibility thrust on governors. Even the poorest state governors, who are still battling to clear their names, paid monthly salaries of civil servants without any qualms. That is history now.

Before the 2015 general elections, payment of salaries by state governors became a big issue. Some governors were rejected at the polls for failing to pay civil servants. Nigerians thought that the worst was over. Today, more states owe salaries and the so called big states or oil producing states are not insulated from this new madness. From Bayelsa to Delta state, Osun to Kogi, civil servants are gnashing their teeth. For them, it is a crime to be a Nigerian.

Even in the South, the situation is not different. Civil servants are in for a long walk to freedom. Some states have lost count of the number of months they are yet to redeem. It is that terrible. But for Enugu state, the civil servants are paid every monthly. One interesting thing is that, Enugu, like many states, does not produce oil. That means it doesn’t enjoy the 13 per cent derivation states like Imo, Abia and others enjoy.

Enugu is not on the list of those that get fat allocations. It relies heavily on internally generated revenues and other legitimate means to raise funds. Despite these obvious challenges, which other governors rely on to deny their hard working workers their pay, Ugwuanyi is doing wonders.

I am certain that some governors may have adopted the Nicodemus style and are lining up to understudy how Ugwuanyi is performing this magic. Only a concerned governor can pay salaries of civil servants before the end of the month and still carry out major infrastructural developments in the state. Ugwuanyi assumed office at a time the nation’s economy was in severe recession. Yet, his administration has been regular in payment of workers’ salaries, even when 27 states could not pay. Speaking during an endorsement rally for his re-election in 2019 by the people of the “Ancient Opi N’Ato Kingdom” in Opi, Nsukka Local Government Area, Ugwuanyi attributed the successes recorded by his administration, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges, to God’s grace and the state government’s commitment to the well- being of the people of the state.