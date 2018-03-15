The Sun News
2019 elections sequence: PDP urges National Assembly to override Buhari

— 15th March 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari and pass the amendment it effected on the sequence of the upcoming 2019 elections.

It said that the APC-led Federal Government was jittery over the amendment which pushed the presidential election backward, saying the ruling party was afraid it would lose the election.

Speaking to newsmen, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, said that President Buhari and his APC have failed Nigerians and were afraid they would be voted out come 2019.

Nwebonyi’s words, “I support the decision of the National Assembly; the election of the President should come last. The President should stay aside and watch other elections, that is, if we actually want to get it right; the fact about the election is that when you have elected the President definitely everybody would want to cue behind the presidency. So, let us start from the bottom to the top.

“The National Assembly didn’t change the date; it is talking about the sequence of the election and the National Assembly has the veto power to operate within the ambit of the law. So, anybody has right to go to court but am telling you that as a lawyer that at the end of the day the veto of the National Assembly will stand.

“If the president fails to accent to that bill, after sometime in line with the constitution of the country, what the national assembly has done will become a law and it will stand”, he said.

“If you are on ground and you have peace with the people, the sequence or date of the election shouldn’t be your problem; unlike when former President Jonathan was in power some people said he should change Prof. Jega but we said no because we have nothing to lose because we are not afraid of anything; we are a party that abides by the rule of law; if Nigerians say they don’t want PDP as they said we will quietly and honourably step aside.

“Nigerians have tested that other side of the coin and they have now seen the need for PDP to come back; and I want to thank Nigerians for embracing PDP. If PDP eventually gets back to power we are not going to fail Nigerians”, he boasted.

