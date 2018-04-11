The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - 2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari
11th April 2018 - Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja
11th April 2018 - CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking
11th April 2018 - UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of improved toilets in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Kwara: I’ll contest governorship seat if… – House Speaker
11th April 2018 - Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session
11th April 2018 - VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors
11th April 2018 - Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on Nigeria’s porous borders
11th April 2018 - FG seeks more Korean investments in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Nollywood Week Film Festival releases official selection
Home / Cover / National / 2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari
PRESIDENT Buhari

2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why he declared his intentions to run for a second term in office. The President had made the declaration on Monday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not. So, I felt I should break the ice,” Buhari explained Wednesday in London at an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby.

“We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others. We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction. The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting.”

This was according to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari laid out to the cleric, with whom he has built a deep friendship in recent times, some of the successes of the administration, with a particular emphasis on the strides recorded in agriculture.

“We have cut the importation of rice by about 90%, saving billions of dollars in the process. People who rushed into petrol money have now gone back to agriculture. Even professionals have gone back to the land. Nigeria should be able to feed itself comfortably soon. I am so pleased,” he said.

The President also told Welby about his administration’s efforts in the war against Boko Haram, stressing the need for continuous education of the people, “so that they can be free from religious manipulation,” adding that no true religion advocates the hurting or killing of the innocent.

Responding to Welby’s comment on the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in different parts of Nigeria, Buhari noted: “The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region. These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram. Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions.”

He lamented that “irresponsible politics” has been brought into the farmers/herders’ crisis, but assured that enduring solutions would be found, and justice done to all concerned.

On Leah Sharibu, the schoolgirl from Dapchi still being held by insurgents, reportedly because she refused to renounce her Christian faith, the President said: “We are managing the matter quietly. Making noise would not help. We are collecting as much intelligence as possible, working with the Red Cross and other international organizations. There are too many fraudulent people around who claim they can do this and that. We won’t deal with them. That was how we got the Dapchi Girls back, and the Chibok Girls.”

The Archbishop said it was always a delight to see President Buhari, “whom I have tremendous respect for,” adding: “You have my best wishes on your recent decision. I read your declaration speech. We are neutral as a church, but we will pray for you. Great statesmen are those who run for the good of their country. We will be praying for you.”

The Archbishop presented President Buhari with a copy of his recent book, ‘Reimagining Britain. Foundations for Hope.’

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRESIDENT Buhari

2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari

— 11th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why he declared his intentions to run for a second term in office. The President had made the declaration on Monday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC). “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too…

  • Maj Gen David Ahmadu military SUMMIT

    Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja

    — 11th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army and its United States’ counterpart have concluded arrangements to host the 2018 African Land Forces Summit. The weeklong summit tagged “Unity Is Strength: Combatting Africa’s Security Challenges”, according to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the…

  • CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking

    — 11th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little Pastors’ who offer spiritual prayers and support to traffic girls for prostitution in Europe. Addressing journalists in Benin City, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure,…

  • UNICEF

    UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of improved toilets in Nigeria

    — 11th April 2018

    NAN The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has disbursed N70 million to 3,000 households in four states in Nigeria as loan to construct improved toilets, under its Sanitation Marketing Programme. Mr Amir Syed, the UNICEF International Consultant on Sanitation Marketing, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina. According to Syed,…

  • Kwara House of Assembly SPEAKER

    Kwara: I’ll contest governorship seat if… – House Speaker

    — 11th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has broken his silence over his gubernatorial ambition, saying he was open to join the race. Ahmad however said he would throw his hat in the ring only if the people, and what he…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share