Home / Cover / Politics / 2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

2019 elections: Opposition senators allege clampdown plot

— 22nd March 2018

•I’m not afraid –Melaye

Some vocal opposition senators have alleged a plot by security agencies on massive clampdown to cow and gag them.

This is coming at a time the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has filed a Motion Exparte against Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The senators, who declined to be named, said plans are being perfected to arrest some of them, especially about 11 currently outside the country.

They alleged that their colleagues  outside the country, on their return, will be arrested on allegations bordering on corruption, among others.

According to them, the fresh onslaught is aimed at putting some vocal opposition senators out of circulation, as preparations for next year’s general elections gather momentum.

 One of the senators revealed that some of the vocal lawmakers already penciled down for onslaught are from the North Central, South East, South South, South West and North West.

He said at the centre of the plot were two governors from the North West as well as two ministers from the South West and South South, who had met with operatives of agencies that would go after the lawmakers.

The senator said one of the lawmakers from the South South is top on the list, with plans to pick him for alleged “impropriety.”

The senator, who is a former governor, he said, had been investigated severally since he left office, without any charge brought against him, but is now being listed for arrest and prosecution.

When contacted last night, Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, declined to comment. 

He simply said: “My friend, it’s prayer time and I can’t talk” and ended the call immediately.

On his part, senator Dino Melaye said he is not afraid of any plans to go after him. He insisted that he will continue to speak the truth as long as he lives.

“I am not afraid of the presidency or anybody. 

“That threat doesn’t move me. I will continue to speak the truth and stand on the side of the people,” he declared.

About author

Uche Atuma

