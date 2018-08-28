NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to preach against substance abuse as the 2019 elections draw near.

Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

Adole tasked the leaders to sensitise their subjects and congregation to shun violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He said that there was need to advise youths in the state to shun drug abuse, saying that it was dangerous to their health.

“We need the traditional and religious leaders seriously, especially as we are in the political period; we want peaceful polls in the state and the country at large,” Adole said.

According to him, some youths get out of control when they take drugs; religious leaders need to convince them that what they are taking is bad.

Adole also solicited the support of the elders and parents in the communities to speak out on the dangers of substance abuse.

“So, everybody in the community should come out to assist the NDLEA to educate youths in Gombe State to get out of drug abuse,” the state NDLEA commander said.

He advised politicians in the state to control their supporters, especially youths to engage in peaceful campaigns and elections in the state and the country at large.