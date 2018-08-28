– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - 2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse
28th August 2018 - Ubah admits indebtedness to players, blames LMC
28th August 2018 - I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares
28th August 2018 - Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture
28th August 2018 - NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara
28th August 2018 - Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD
28th August 2018 - Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems
28th August 2018 - UNILORIN earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming
28th August 2018 - UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values
28th August 2018 - National Youth Games: Oyo to feature 4 sports
Home / National / 2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse
religious leaders

2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse

— 28th August 2018

NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to preach against substance abuse as the 2019 elections draw near.

Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

Adole tasked the leaders to sensitise their subjects and congregation to shun violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He said that there was need to advise youths in the state to shun drug abuse, saying that it was dangerous to their health.

READ ALSO Killing: Police, JNI, CAN agree to flush out criminal gangs in Kaduna

“We need the traditional and religious leaders seriously, especially as we are in the political period; we want peaceful polls in the state and the country at large,” Adole said.

According to him, some youths get out of control when they take drugs; religious leaders need to convince them that what they are taking is bad.

Adole also solicited the support of the elders and parents in the communities to speak out on the dangers of substance abuse.

“So, everybody in the community should come out to assist the NDLEA to educate youths in Gombe State to get out of drug abuse,” the state NDLEA commander said.

He advised politicians in the state to control their supporters, especially youths to engage in peaceful campaigns and elections in the state and the country at large.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

religious leaders

2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse

— 28th August 2018

NAN The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to preach against substance abuse as the 2019 elections draw near. Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday. Adole…

  • JONAH JANG

    I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares

    — 28th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he would pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria in accordance with the constitution of the country. He noted that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating…

  • kebbi state

    Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government and Borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday expressed their readiness for a city-to-city partnership  on tourism, business, education and culture. The development was sequel to a correspondence from the President of Manhattan Borough in New York City, U.S., Gale Brewer, for a partnership with Argungu Local Government of…

  • JETS

    NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara

    — 28th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, in Zamfara State, have killed several bandits terrorising people of the state and destroyed their operational bases in the area. Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodores Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said …

  • TARABA

    Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood, has joined the Advance Congress for Democracy (ACD), to contest in the 2019 general election in the state. Baheejah collected her membership card in her ward, Nassarawa B in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the State. Addressing a  mammoth crowd, Baheejah declared…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share