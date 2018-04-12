2019 elections may not hold, if…

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Apostle Jeremiah Adeyeye, General Overseer, Clear Revelation Ministry (CRM), Ibadan, Oyo State, founded 23 years ago, has made many predictions that came to pass. They included the death of General Sani Abacha; impeachment of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as governor of Oyo State in 2006 and Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti in 2005; and how he told former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that he would be the last president that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would produce if he did not do certain things.

In this interview, he warned that the 2019 general elections may not hold if the government fails to nip in the bud killings by herdsmen, kidnapping, militancy, insurgency and other menaces, saying series of events will occur this year that may lead to a state of anarchy in Nigeria if care is not taken.

What is God telling you about the 2019 general elections in Nigeria?

First, let us put the 2019 elections aside, and talk about the state of things at present. Three people need to put their heads together and save the country. They are a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura; Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Those who hold Aso Rocks and elders of the North should put their heads together if Nigeria will be one before the 2019 general elections. God is angry because of innocent blood being shed in this country on daily basis. Those at the corridors of power, especially those they call the Cabal, their people will not welcome them when their secrets are revealed to the whole world. North will split into many parts and they will not be able to come together as one again if this trend continues. There are many things to say, if they are ready to listen and hearken to God’s instructions.

I have been warning Nigeria since 2007. Lord opened my eyes to see that there are secrets that are hidden in the presidency. The three persons I mentioned have mouths and whatever they like to quench in the presidency, will be quenched. If they want it to be, it will be.

Before 2019, Nigeria will shake. What they are planning for this country is quite different from God’s plan.

So, what are the events that will be happening in Nigeria till we will have the 2019 general elections, God’s willing?

I am not even sure that the 2019 general elections will hold. If what is going on now does not stop, there will be anarchy, many problems will arise. I insist that something is still being covered or kept secret in the Presidency. What is being covered is the truth, which they supposed to have made public since 2017. God said the Presidency is covering something that is supposed not to be covered since 2017.

And that is why all the challenges the country is facing have defied solutions.

Now that President Buhari has made up his mind to re-contest, what will be your take?

Many things will happen before December this year, unless, these people I mentioned changed. They are covering what they supposed not to cover. The secret would be exposed by God Himself. Muhammadu Buhari is not the palaver. Some people know the truth, but they are hiding under one finger.

Any word for politicians and political office holders?

There are a few among the politicians and political office holders that are good, but they don’t have powers to make things happen. Members of the National Assembly know the problems Nigeria is passing through, but they failed to do the right thing. Nigerians should open their eyes and be at alert. Mass burial of people being killed by certain groups everyday, God is not happy about it. Are we fighting war?

Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), both said some things recently. The reason behind the instability in the country is tussle for power. If God wants only one region to be on earth, He would not make the world as it is.

I have heard and seen that many people from a certain ethnic region in this country have been writing on the number plates of their cars ‘Born to Rule’ in a country of hundreds of ethnic tribes and languages. They declared Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist group, alleging that the group wants the South East to secede. What of the Fulani herdsmen, killing people in different parts of the country everyday? Boko Haram is also a terrorist organisation known across the globe. Will the presidency not do something decisive to address the menace of Fulani herdsmen before their activities break the country? For Danjuma to say everybody should embark on self-defence, he has seen some things that many Nigerians did not see. But they are abusing him.

The over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State, who withdrew the security in the school in spite of the threat by the Boko Haram insurgents that they would attack the school? When majority of the kidnapped schoolgirls were brought back, the insurgents addressed parents of their victims and they jubilated when they were going.

Many big trees in Nigeria will fall before 2019 without stopping; that is God’s resolve on them. Those who think they can hold on to power, the owner of power is in heaven. He created everybody.

What can the people that will be affected do to avert the said calamity?

The way out for them is to reveal what they have kept in secrecy. These people I have been warning them for the past two years that the powers that be should put heads together and let Nigeria be one. But I don’t see the sign of listening and hearkening in them.

The so-called cabal should sit down and rethink about this nation for once and ensure that Nigeria is one. I know that their powers and capabilities will not be able to withhold what is coming up on them. They are ones troubling this country. It is what they want that the government will do. They should fear God. They must repent before it is too late for them. The power they rely on will fail one day.

You said some events would occur that might not allow the 2019 general elections to hold. Can you be specific?

If the situation in the country continues like this, Nigeria will be at war before 2019. So, any nation that is not at peace, will any election hold there? If there is anarchy, the police may not be able to put it under control in time, even some security agents will join forces with their ethnic groups in the pandemonium. I am not sure if we have up to 300,000 policemen in Nigeria, let alone Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, and other paramilitary agencies. And we have a population of close to 200 million.

If anarchy starts today, and security agencies want to work, how many people can they detain and how many people can be kept in various prisons? Nigeria needs somebody who fears God.

This is a country where many states don’t pay workers’ salaries. Workers that retired are not being paid their gratuities and pensioners are not being paid regularly. What kind of a country is that?

In 2014, I sat down one-on-one with former president, Goodluck Jonathan at Dodan Barracks in Lagos. I told him then that those people around him were handicapped. He is the power that I want to meet in Nigeria now. God helped Jonathan.

What they did to him, no northern president will accept it. I do not know if any president from the South West will take that because he was “robbed in daylight.” Still he accepted the outcome of the presidential poll because he did not want war and he did not want any soul to be lost. He did not want any anarchy. He could annul the election. He could play video clips of what happened during the election to the whole world. They would have seen that it was true. But Jonathan has the mind of God. I love Jonathan too much for the little he did.

I told Jonathan that he would be the last president produced by the PDP. I told Jonathan when he was sworn in as president in 2011 via newspaper publications that he should organise national sovereign conference and he did.

We have prayed and prayed in this country, but what we need now is action. We need to do what we suppose to do. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo should use his influence and connections to ensure that Nigeria does not degenerate into a state of anarchy. Obasanjo did not have money yesterday, but today Obasanjo himself is money. He should help in salvaging this country.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a force to be reckoned with in this country and many people are looking up to the role he will play during the coming elections, what has God told you about him?

I love Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He has conscience. He does not know me. But I have been warning him since 2006 that he should not be over-ambitious. Tinubu has “many heads” otherwise, he would not be alive till today. He knows what I am saying. I have been asking God for what He sees in him that made Him to love Tinubu so much. God still loves him.

But what is worrying Tinubu is he wants to become what is inside of him. It is only God that can make that to happen. You can quote me, he is over-ambitious. He needs to repent. Tinubu is one of the wealthiest Nigerians. He owns many big companies in Nigeria and many people are working there, thereby feeding many people.

The money he has, he invested it in the country, and that is better than those that are equally wealthy but keeping their money in foreign countries. If Tinubu did not support the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not be in power today. He used all he has to ensure that the party formed government at the federal level in 2015. What God is showing him now is mercy. If they don’t quickly intervene in the matter of this nation, many of them may bite their fingers later. I know they are in position to do good to Nigerians.

Being from Ekiti State, what is the mind of God for Governor Ayodele Fayose?

In 2005 and 2006, I said something about Fayose and a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja. I went to Ado-Ekiti to see Fayose and gave him a secret that would have prevented his impeachment. But the people around him did not allow me to see him. The people around many governors and the president are the enemies of progress they have and they would not know. In Ado-Ekiti, I met a man whose name I wont mention that said it would not happen and that was how I left Ekiti. I did not take money from them. We all knew what happened.

Before Fayose came to power the second time, somebody came to meet me in Ibadan, and I gave him some words. He is there now and Fayose is performing on the platform of opening the eyes of people to what is happening at the federal level.

Do you know that since 2016, I have been willing to see Fayose but the people around him have been preventing me from seeing him? And I cannot be going to government house and be sitting down. What am I looking for? I am not a contractor and I am not looking for a contract. I am a pastor. I also sent text messages to one of his cell phone lines, but there has not been any response. So, I stopped.

I want to see him one-on-one. I want to give him another secret again before the governorship election. I am not God. I am a human being, but God has opened my eyes to see visions. I am not begging for the governor to call me. But I cannot say what I want to tell him openly on the pages of newspapers.

On the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers, Fayose did well in Ekiti. He should be commended for this.