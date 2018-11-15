Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has reiterated his committed to peace and unity across the country.

He made the commitment, on Thursday, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at the State House Conference Center, where he unveiled what is tagged “Buhari Unity Band” (BUB) as part of the activities to kick start his campaigns towards seeking reelection for a second term in office.

Campaigns for the 2019 general election will officially open on Sunday, according to the timetable presented by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the launch of campaign wrist bands organised by a group called Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), Buhari expressed unhappiness with the prevailing threats in Nigeria ahead of the elections in February, he however assured that the country would emerge stronger despite the odds besetting it with the resolve by the citizens for a united nation.

He said, “No nation can succeed without unity. Our nation has gone through turbulent times but by the grace of God we always emerge stronger.”

The President said his administration was doing all it takes to promote togetherness as well as cement cordial relationship among Nigerians.

In the launch booklet, National Coordinator of GOGAN, Felix Idiga said BUB is to humiliate and shut down evil plans of the opposition and every dissenting voice.

“It is a symbol with a loud declaration by Nigerians; a slogan which says, no to united looters, yes to a united Nigeria.”

According to him ‘senseless looting’ of the national treasury, unites desperate politicians regardless of their different ethnic and religious groups.

“But when they are picked to face the wrath of the law, they cry marginalisation and begin to fan the flames of disunity and unrest in the country,” he noted.

Idiga added that BUB’s launch of the wrist band was to give all Nigerians who support the President and Nigeria’s unity, something to show for their solidarity and which they can wear with pride.

“Our ultimate goal is to make all Nigerians peace ambassadors of our country by uniting them with the national outlook for excellence in visual identification symbol,” he added.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the occasion was represented by Sen. Kabiru Gaya.

Others were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,

Prince Arthur Eze, Mamma Daura, who are all patrons of the group, members of the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, Civil Society Organisations, members of the diplomatic Corps as well as Presidential aides.

GOGAN is a non-governmental organisation made up of patriotic Nigerians from all walks of life committed to entrenching the culture of hate for corruption.