2019 Elections: Give me time to make my decision, Buhari to APC governors

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked APC governors for time to consider and make a decision about running for reelection in 2019.

The President indicated this Thursday night after a two-hour meeting held at the First Lady Conference Room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started at few minutes past 8pm and ended at 10:15pm.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Chairman of APC Governors Forum and governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, said the meeting was focused on the nation, the party and the President’s 2019 ambition.

“We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and Mr. President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections,” said Okorocha

“It is the desire of the governors that Mr. President run for this exalted office given his performance in the last two years. We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.

“Anyhow, Mr. President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon. So we should be full of expectations that Mr. President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions, but we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking.”

President Buhari had in a bid to halt the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday February 6, appointed the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, to lead the reconciliation process of party members.

These conflicts cut across Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi and Rivers States, dealing mostly with the battle of wills over the 2019 elections.