2019 elections and continued blame game over INEC’s funding

He said: “We will be praying the legislature – the leadership and membership – to consider that there are many matters of very urgent nature which are pending before the legislature and unless (they are) considered, the functioning of certain institutions of the government will be hampered.

“We accept that some exigencies might have caused the abridgement of the time within which they were to proceed on vacation. We will be working with them to ensure that we have few of these considered and passed within a time that it will still be reasonable to attain the purpose of the economy,” Enang added.

More worrisome is the ongoing blame game between the executive and the legislature. The lawmakers had last week announced an indefinite suspension of action on the executive requests following the committee meeting with the INEC chairman.

The spokesman of the House of Representatives, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, has already foreclosed the possibility of further meeting until September, insisting that the National Assembly operates on a calendar, which it must follow through. “As soon as we return in September, the president’s requests will receive immediate attention. They will be the top priorities of the House. So, there is really nothing to worry about,” he assured.

A chieftain of the APC in Kano State, Senator Rufai Hanga ,also supporting Namdas’ claim in an in- terview with Sunday Sun said: “It is not the threat of impeachment that is making legislators not to recon- vene. It is because many of them are already in Mecca for pilgrim- age, while others who are not on pilgrimage have travelled out of the country for their annual vacation. As soon as the vacation is over, I am sure they will reconvene to con- sider the supplementary budget.”

Even at that, the blame game between the presidency and the Senate leadership has continued to dominate discussion in the polity. While President Muhammadu Buhari’s Media Organisation is accusing the Senate of slowing down the approval of the budget, Saraki on the other hand has berated the executive for lack of foresight.

A statement by his Special Adviser on News Media, Olu Onemola, read: “By now, the Nigerian people are aware that the executive branch could have submitted INEC’s 2019 Election budget at the time it submitted the 2018 appropriations proposal last year.

“Furthermore, the executive had from January till June this year to submit the budget request. However, due to a lack of foresight, or the usual display of tardiness or an attempt to ensure that due process would not be followed — the INEC budget request was submitted by the executive branch only a few days before the statutory National Assembly annual recess.

“As it stands: the relevant Senate and House Committees have held individual budgetary hearings with the INEC chairman and all his commissioners on this budget,” it added.

The organisation had accused Saraki of postponing the resumption of the Senate in spite of the ongoing issues in the country such as the INEC budget and approval for foreign loans tied to several critical infrastructure. In a release by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group accused Saraki of laying siege to the whole country by using his position to undermine the administration of the president.