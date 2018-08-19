– The Sun News
19th August 2018 - 2019: Election  not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians
BAYELSA

2019: Election  not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians

— 19th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has declared that it would work with security agencies to ensure that the state remains safe and peaceful throughout the electioneering period in the 2019 general elections.

The state government, therefore, appealed to all aspirants not to hit up the polity with unnecessary political activities but to play by the rules of the game.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this during a live online interview programme, “Knowing Bayelsa” monitored on the state owned Radio Station, Glory FM.

READ ALSO: Buhari writes NASS, resumes work

The programme which is one of the novelties of the Bayelsa New Media has been generating massive reactions and followership since it commenced this week.

Iworiso-Markson, while commending the Bayelsa New Media team for the initiative, said the state has been ever peaceful and it will be a sad commentary if as a result of political activities the existing peace is disrupted.

While giving an overview of the Restoration Government’s performance in the last six years, he said it was not in doubt that it has made remarkable achievements in virtually all the sectors.

He attributed the success story of the state government to the quality leadership on display by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, noting that the governor came prepared to deliver the goods to Bayelsans.

Said the commissioner, “After six years, the footprints are there for all to see. We have made sustained progress to change the narrative of the state from how and when we met it.

“There is no doubt that we will be leaving a lasting legacy that is imperishable.  Let me say here that this is because of the kind of leadership we have in Governor Seriake Dickson, a man who is so passionate about development, so concerned about the lives of his people and with the right capacity to make things work. I am very humbled to have been working with him in the last six years.”

Iworiso-Markson promised that most of the ongoing projects in the state will be completed by the Dickson administration and the rest would be almost at finishing stages before the end of the administration.

Speaking on the 1,000 employment opportunity recently created by Dickson, the commissioner said more of such opportunities would be created after the first phase.

He advised those who had been shortlisted for the examination to do their best to ensure they come out tops and be among the 1,000 to be finally selected.

The government spokesman maintained that the recruitment process has been very transparent and the recent launching of the website by the State Civil Service Commission gave it more credibility.

He also pointed out that the government has created limitless opportunities for youths of the state as part of deliberate effort to engage them meaningfully and keep them away from social vices but urged them to be more innovative.

