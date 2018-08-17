2019 election: Enugu PDP assures Atiku

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Enugu State chapter, on Thursday, announced that it would continue to pray for a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to ensure that his presidential aspiration is realised.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Augustine Nnamani represented by his deputy, Innocent Ezeoha stated this during Atiku’s consultation with the state delegates ahead of the PDP Presidential primary election.

He said, “You are son of the soil, you saw the crowd that received at the Airport. We will continue to pray for you until God crowns your aspiration by making you the next president of Nigeria”.

Addressing the delegates earlier, the Presidential aspirant, Atiku, stated that the progress Enugu state has witnessed was because “you have not changed political party the PDP”, stressing that if they had it would have been, “this one will come and do a different thing, another one will come and do a different thing, you would not have seen the development that you are currently seeing, witnessing and enjoying in the state.

“I commend you. You are wonderful people. You are politically correct people”.

The former Vice President explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government tells lies, stressing that the government has failed to fulfill all their campaign promises why they were seeking the votes of Nigerians in 2015.

Atiku continued, “My brothers and sisters of Enugu state, we are facing challenging times in our country, today, our economy is at its lowest ebb.

“You know what? The last PDP government of President Jonathan achieved an economic growth of over seven percent, this government took it over and crashed it to less than two percent.

“Another challenge we are having is the challenge of unemployment of our young men and women. This government, Walahi they are liars.

“When they wanted to come they told us that they were going to create three million jobs per annum. They have lost three million jobs every year since they came, that’s why today we have 12 million unemployed young men and women in our country.

“This is the highest number of unemployment in the existence of Nigeria. How will you go and vote for them.

“This government has brought the worst insecurity in this country. Today in my part of the country, our traders cannot go to the market, our farmers cannot farm; simply because they will come and kidnap them, they will come and kill them. The most insecure environment I have ever seen in the country. Are you going to vote for them again?”

Atiku declared that this coming election is very, very crucial that requires everybody’s participation. “You must arm yourselves with your PVCs and you must make sure you vote, not only you vote, but you also stand to protect those votes; otherwise they will steal them. I count on your support when the convention comes”.

Atiku who said he was in Enugu to interact with the stakeholders, urged them to consider him. “If you are looking for an experienced politician, I’m here. If you are looking for a politician who has the experience of governing, I’m also here.

“If you are looking for a politician who is a business man, who can create jobs for you, who can bring about investment for this country, I’m also here. If you are looking for a politician who can unite this country, whether you are Igbo, whether you are Yoruba, whether you are Hausa or Fulani, whatever you are, I’m also here”.