“It is difficult now to rig… We are hoping that soon, when the reviewed Electoral Act comes in place, we will be high and high.”

Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu speaks on preparations for the 2019 elections; electoral malpractices and violence among other issues.

2019 is around the corner; how prepared is INEC in Enugu state for the elections?

I think INEC has in the last three months been saying that it’s ready; the chairman has announced to Nigerians and to all stakeholders that INEC is ready for the election by the release of the timetable for the election on February 16 and that of March for the gubernatorial election. The release of the timetable is a way of being ready and our clear way of telling Nigerians that we are ready and equally telling Nigerians to get ready. We have prepared in so many ways and we have appraised all our online equipment and all our tools for conducting credible election; of course you see we are continuing the voters’ registration exercise up to August when we are to suspend the exercise in preparation for 2019 election and you have to print the ones you have registered and you have to distribute to those registered so that they can collect it; get prepared for the election day and the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise will continue immediately after the election.

If you zero it down to Enugu what is the situation?

It’s been spectacular, Enugu has been among the most successful states in terms of this continuous voters registration exercise in the country and we have collected all the printed PVCs for 2017 and we are moving from ward to ward to distribute it. We have also done appraisal of all our equipment; the smart card readers, our ballot boxes and everything to make sure that we have adequate number that are required to conduct credible elections in Enugu State. So far, the citizens are responding and they are registering in their numbers. I think we have registered a considerable number of people and begging people to use the last period of registration before it is suspended to register because; it is in our interest to ensure that every eligible Nigerian is involved in this election.

There is this challenge of technology failing during the election; like the case of card readers. I don’t know whether there is going to be any improvement on what we saw in 2015?

There are a whole lot of improvements and I can assure you that in 2019; the smartcard reader will work much better than it has ever been. We have done a lot of expansions around it and they have been protested on three aspects, that is three steps and so many other tests have been conducted to ensure that they are effective and the ones that are not effective have been isolated. I think we are ready.

We have large number of registered voters?

Yes, quite large; we have less than two million registered voters in Enugu State. Caught across the country in the continuous voters’ registration, we have something above ten million and in all we are looking at about 80 million Nigerians on the ballot.

Regarding Enugu, before I came; it was 1.4 million registered voters and we have about 1.85 registered voters now, though it’s not concluded because we have not turned in the last exercise.

Registered voters could be high but when it comes to voting, apathy sets in. How are you addressing the issue of apathy?