2019 Election budget: The issues, politics

“The matters include virements, settlement of appointments, supplementary budget, borrowing plan, Independent National Electoral Commission’s fund…”

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All eyes are on the National Assembly as Nigerians wait with bated breath to see if the federal lawmakers will cut short their annual recess, to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the virement of N242 billion from the 2018 Appropriation Act for the conduct of the 2019 general election, among other urgent national issues.

Since President Buhari submitted a request for the virement of N242 billion from the 2018 budget to the National Assembly, for various agencies involved in the conduct of the 2019 general election, there have been a lot of concerns about funding for next year’s polls.

The President in his letter, which was read in the two chambers of the National Assembly, shortly before the federal legislators commenced their annual recess, wants the fundtobe vired from the N578.319 billion included in the budget by the lawmakers for new projects in different parts of the country.

According to Buhari’s proposal, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to get N189.2 billion, out of the N242 billion, while the the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services will get N4.2 billion and N12.2 billion respectively.

Also, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will get N3.573 billion. The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) gets N30.541 billion, while Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will receive N2.628 billion.

“As you are aware, the 2019 general election is scheduled to be conducted early in 2019. To ensure that adequate arrangements are made for free and fair elections, it has become necessary to appropriate funds to enable the relevant agencies commence preparations.

“INEC and security agencies have accordingly recently submitted their requests. These have been subjected to the usual budget evaluation. The aggregate cost of the election is estimated at N242, 445,322,600.

“I invite the House to consider, in the national interest, reallocating some of the funds appropriated for the new projects which were inserted into the 2018 budget proposal totaling N578,319,951,904, to cover the sum of N228,854,008,215 required as noted” the President stated.

However, since the submission, not a few had expressed concern about the timing of the request and the fact that the government is tying the budget for 2019 general election to funds already appropriated for other purposes.

Analysts say for an election, which the timetable was released several months back, the government ought to have included the budget for the exercise in the 2018 budget or send a supplementary budget within the first quarter of this year, so as to enable the electoral body make preparations in good time.

Besides, it is widely believed that asking the National Assembly to vire funds they have appropriated for new projects will subject the funding of the 2019 polls to an unnecessary controversy. There have also been fears in several quarters that the recess by the lawmakers would affect the early approval of the virement request, and invariably the smooth conduct of the 2019 polls.

Daily Sun gathered that the virement request is believed to be part of the reasons for rising tension in the National Assembly in recent times, especially as the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pitched the lawmakers against themselves, leading to pro and anti-Buhari lawmakers’ battle for control of the two chambers.