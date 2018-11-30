For all the positive statements of stewardship by each government since 1999 on anti-corruption, the reality suggests that corruption has prevailed each time.

Matthew Ayibakuro

Over the past week, the two leading political parties in Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress (APC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) launched their respective campaigns for the 2019 presidential elections. Whilst the APC chose “Next Level” as the theme of its campaign, the PDP decided on “Let’s Get Nigeria working Again”. The documents released by both parties espousing their plans for the country provide interesting insights on how the country would fare on a broad range of issues in the next four years should either party win. To enrich Nigeria’s democratic experience in the course of the upcoming elections, it is expedient for citizens to go beyond the headlines and hashtags to examine the content, pragmatism and potential impact of these plans.

Unsurprisingly, anti-corruption features prominently in the thematic focus areas of both documents. It is now customary for any individual or party seeking political office in Nigeria to make the “fight against corruption” fundamental to their plans for the country. Unfortunately, after two decades of our current democratic experience, the fight rages on with no end in sight. If it is destined to be a fight to the death, there is no doubt where the most casualties lie at the moment. For all the positive statements of stewardship by each government since 1999 on anti-corruption, the reality suggests that corruption has prevailed each time.

This is why it is important to contextualise and interrogate the plans in this area in the run up to the 2019 elections by critically examining the promises and strategies in these documents to capture what the prospects for anti-corruption are for Nigeria in 2019 and beyond.

The campaign document of the presidential candidate of the PDP identifies anticorruption and the rule of law as one of its priority areas. It proceeds on the premise that the lack of progress in addressing corruption is caused by lack of transparency, absence of mechanisms for effective law enforcement, breakdown of rule of law and order, weak institutions and the absence of a coordinated national anti-corruption strategy.