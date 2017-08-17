2019: Ekweremadu, Kalu, Okorocha, Obi tipped for presidency
— 17th August 2017
• Group pledges to raise N3trn for campaign
From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia
Three South-East groups, World Igbo Youth Movement, Igbo Students’ Forum and Igbo Diaspora Women, have shortlisted seven names, out of 20 indigenes of South-East Zone from various political parties, as candidates who are most qualified to contest and win the 2019 presidential election in fulfillment of the Igbo presidency project.
Those shortlisted include Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, all of who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Others are Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former governor of Anambra State, Chief Peter Obi and Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd.), all of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Also shortlisted is United Progressive Party (UPP) chieftain, Chief Chekwas Okorie.
The groups also promised to raise N3 trillion for the campaign of any candidate of Igbo extraction who emerges as the flag bearer of any of the political parties in the presidential election come 2019.
They said mobilisation was on top gear and shall be fully kicked off on October 1, when they would shortlist the last three persons who shall fly the flag of the political parties on behalf of Ndigbo.
This is contained in a communiqué issued by three South-East groups after their meeting in Enugu.
The communique signed by Mazi Alex Okemiri of the World Igbo Youth Council, Prof. Helen Ogbonna, Igbo Diaspora Women Professionals and Comrade Obi Izuo of the Igbo Students’ Forum, stated that out of 21 persons shortlisted earlier, seven scaled through in the screening exercise they carried out.
The group said there was no going back on the issue of Igbo presidency project in 2019.
The Communique read in part: “We met today in Enugu to review our earlier stand on the 2019 presidency as well as other burning issues in the polity and firmly took the following decisions:
“That there is no going back on the Igbo presidency project as it remains the only way to appease Ndigbo and ensure equity, justice and fairness in the scheme of things in Nigeria.
“Out of the 21 persons earlier shortlisted for the position, the following persons have now scaled through a screening process by a special committee set up for that task.
“For the All Progressives Congress (APC), we have Governor Rochas Okorocha, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu and Chief Ken Nnamani; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Chief Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Peter Obi and Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, (red.); United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie.”
The group said they arrived at the decision by considering the track records of the candidates, their health status and viability in terms of governance.
“As we said earlier, the possible candidates should not bother about the campaign fund as over N3 trillion shall be mobilised from the diaspora for the project. So, we want to re-assure our people that the resources to achieve this project will be available through sons and daughters of Igbo land abroad. Mobilisation is on top gear and shall be fully kicked off on October 1, 2017, when we will shortlist the last three persons that shall fly the flag of the above parties on behalf of Ndigbo.
They warned that no Igbo man should accept to work as a campaign manager for any other candidate from other regions.
Reviewing the case of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the groups warned that any attempt to re-arrest him would spell doom for the country.
“We caution Nigeria may cease to exist if Nnamdi Kanu is re-arrested. This may also be the fate of the country if the planned October 1 massacre is carried out against Ndigbo living in the North. Arab spring is starring us in the face with the current genocide being packaged to take place in the North,” the group warned.
There will be no election in Biafra land and all those you mentioned, the only better person among them is Ike Ekweremadu but sorry there will be no election in REFERADUM we sand. Give us Biafra period.
That is an absurd,a cynical ,desperate and a laughable political ploy and proposition born out of
sheer ignorance and stupidity.
An Igbo Presidency will neither be a panacea for all the ills afflicting Nigeria as a country,nor will that
bring some extra benefits to us Ndigbo.
The Chief, OBJ’s Eight Years Presidency brought little to no benefits to his Yorubas People and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s Six Years Presidency brought absolute nothing to the Ijaws.
The duo,Jonathan and OBJ,tried to run Democratic Governments but failed,because of our institutionalised corrupt trditions and the structural imbalance imposed on the polity by our Hausa/Fulani Overlords, coupled with the lack and absence of strong Democratic Institutions.
Besides,the hand-down Constitution by Gen.Abdulsalami Abubakar with the gobbledy-gook Federal
Character cum Quota System therein, did make Nigeria a de facto Usman Dan Fodio Estate for the Abokis.
No! An Igbo Presidency headed by one of those Nigerian-Igbo reprobates named above,will indeed be like putting an old wine into an old wine bottle.
Furtheremore,that will be a Greek Gift,designed to prolong the current status quo of Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony and the suffering of the dow-trodden masses.
Those members of the clandestine and obscure World Igbo Youth Movement,Igbo Student Union,Igbo Diaspora Women et al, seem to be a bunch of nitwits bereft of moral cause and they also lack ‘Enyimba Spirit’.
They seem quite oblivious of the existence IPOB , MASSOB ,other Igbo Nationalist Movements and
of course of lots of us, the die-hard Biafran Veterans. All Hail Biafra!
Some enemies within,are out to create divisions in Ala-Igbo and perhaps plung us into an unnecessary fratricidal bloodletting. God forebid!
The other day it was the Afonja of Ndigbo,Okorocha of Imo State and his fellow Igbo Quislings of Governors, who went out their way to denigrate,lampoon and insult us,Heroic Biafran Veterans.
The shameless and uncouth swipe taken by Okorocha against Biafra was indeed a blasphemy and
indeed a slur over the memories of our gallant Biafran Hereos,who paid with their precious lives, defending the people of Biafra against Nigerian War of Genocide.
Damn you Okorocha! Of course,the Nigerian vandal soldiers never set their cursed filthy feet in
Ohafia.Thanks to our gallant Ohafia Rangers and Hunters.
Governor Okorocha and his cohorts are hereby called upon to tender immediately their unreserved apologies to us Biafran Veterans and also to those, who have kept the dreams and ideals of Biafran’s alife today.
They are hereby also, put on notice that nothing under the sun will ever stop the restoration of Biafra. They will for sure, one day have to reckon with us Biafrans. We’ll deal with all the Quislings.
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!