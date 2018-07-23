– The Sun News
EBONYI

2019: Ebonyi PDP’s micro zoning favours Umahi, Okorie, others

— 23rd July 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The harmonisation processes reportedly being implemented by stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has favoured the continuity agenda of political office holders elected on the platform of the party.

Among the persons favoured by the arrangement are incumbent Governor David Umahi; the member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal constituency, Linus Okorie, and others.

The harmonisation arrangement, it was gathered, was for the purposes of presenting consensus candidates in all the positions in the 2019 general elections as a unifying force against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A chieftain of the party, who craved anonymity, told newsmen, in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the move was to strengthen the party against the APC adding that serious arrangement was being made to unseat Sen. Sonni Ogbuorji of the Ebonyi South zone, who recently defected to the APC.

It was gathered that the meeting which took place across the three senatorial zones of the state was initiated by the state governor, Umahi, to ensure peace and unity in the party ahead of the elections. The resolutions of the zones would be communicated to the state governor for final adoption.

READ ALSO: 2019: USAID, IRI partner political parties on manifesto, promise delivery

The source said: “The governorship ticket remains with Ohaozara LGA. The senatorial ticket goes to Afikpo bloc, precisely Edda. Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency ticket remains with Onicha LGA.”

Giving further insight, the source disclosed that by 2023, Ivo Local Government Area would be given the opportunity for OHANIVO Federal constituency.

“Ivo LGA has taken three unbroken tenures at National Assembly positions; Ohaozara LGA has taken two tenures at National Assembly positions and Onicha LGA has taken two unbroken tenures at National Assembly positions.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders of the party in Ebonyi Central and North senatorial zones, it was gathered, were yet to be at home with the zoning formula, as some party chieftains interest in the electoral race were said have kicked against the opposed the proposed zoning arrangements.

