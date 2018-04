Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People Biafra (IPOB) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for second term in 2019.

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the group’s advocacy trip, Operation Cow Dance, in the United Kingdom, last week, was testimony to its strength.

“In this regard, we have decided to launch Operation Cow Dance 2, to coincide with the planned arrival of the president in Washington, USA, on April 30. Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time had predicted that Buhari will usher in Biafra.

“What happened in London will be a child’s play, compared to what will happen in Washington. IPOB USA is ready and waiting.”