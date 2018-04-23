The Sun News
2019: Don’t run, IPOB warns Buhari

— 23rd April 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bury his ambition to run for second term in 2019 general election or he would be unmasked.

The group called on the Fulani cabals to suspend the planned trip to the United States of America by the President and should take steps to prevail upon him not to contest as Buhari in 2019.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that successful completion of its Operation Cow Dance, beautifully executed by the United Kingdom IPOB family, that led to the premature and unscheduled exit of President Buhari from his Abuja House London residence on Friday 20 April 2018 back to Nigeria was a testimony of its strength.

It read in part: “The worst mistake Fulani cabal made was not to allow Yemi Osinbajo to take over when Buhari died. Fulani cabal disdain for written laws, rules and procedures is their undoing. Our leader knew this Jubtil presented a golden opportunity for the spectacular collapse of Nigeria that was why he publicly announced it to a stunned global audience that Jubril is not Buhari. Our leader knew that oroving that Jubril is not Buhari will be one of the quickest ways to bring an end to Nigeria and the emergence of Biafra.”

“Following the successful completion of our Operation Cow Dance, beautifully executed by the United Kingdom IPOB family, that led to the premature and unscheduled exit of the person referred to as ‘Muhammadu Buhari’ from his Abuja House London residence on Friday 20 April 2018 back to Nigeria; the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to intensify it’s efforts to unmask the real man, Jubril, behind the Buhari mask.”

“In this regard we have decided to launch the follow-up  Operation COW DANCE 2 to coincide with the planned arrival of ‘Muhammadu Buhari’ in Washington on April, 30th. The aim of this Operation Cow Dance 2, to be undertaken by the great IPOB family in the United States, is to apprehend and submit the man who has been doing the job of impersonating Buhari and deceiving millions of people all over the world to a DNA test.”

“It will be in the best of the Fulani cabal to suspend the planned trip to the US and take further steps to prevail upon Jubril not to contest as Buhari in 2019 because he will be unmasked. When our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time said that Buhari will usher in Biafra, this scenario currently playing out with Jubril must have been what he had in mind. We patiently waited for the cabal to announce that Jubril will run again in order to trap them in their own web of deceit and now we have done that, we are now going to bring an end to Nigeria by revealing the grand conspiracy and deception that created this Buhari alta ego.”

“IPOB will prove to the world that Jubril is not the Buhari that died in early 2017 and buried in Saudi Arabia. The heat is on to obtain Jubril’s DNA during this US trip. Technology exists that can extract DNA from the most unlikely of sources.

“So, no matter what his handlers does in the US, Jubril must leave his DNA which will be matched with the DNA of one of Buhari’s children and his sister which is in IPOB possession.”

“We could have attempted the extraction of the DNA in London but decided against it because we know the British government always favoured Islamic Arewa regimes and will do anything to protect and perpetuate their rule.

“USA is the best terrain for IPOB to obtain it since the latest technology in remote extraction of DNA is publicly available. From now onwards a drop of sweat from Jubril, every microphone he uses, every where he leaves a sweaty palm or finger print, every surface he touches, he leaves something that will prove he is not Buhari.”

“What happened in London will be a child’s play compared to what shall become of this version of Buhari in Washington if he attempts this visit. IPOB USA is ready and waiting. We know the man masquerading as Buhari is fake and is Jubril from Sudan, we are going to get his DNA to prove it.

“There is no way that Nigeria can emerge from this impending catastrophe. This present person claiming he is Buhari can never contest in 2019 because he will attend rallies, public meetings and he will definitely sweat or leave his bodily fluid somewhere.

“This is a trap from which Nigeria will never recover. IPOB have within its ranks the most intelligent people and strategists in the world. Watch as we take Nigeria apart piece by piece. Biafra is almost here,” Powerful stated.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd April 2018 at 8:23 pm
    Only an ignorant coward tells his enemy not to fight. A warrior engage the enemy with the Sword for victory. Only a coward go to the streets etc. for protests. A warrior fights the enemy. Office of the president is not the fundamental problem in this natives territory. Buhari dead or alive, is not the fundamental problem in this natives territory. The three fundamental problems in this natives territory are: the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. These three fundamental problems are what must be erased with the Sword in this natives territory in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only those who elected Buhari and Osinbajo in 2015 has the legitimacy by law to decide if someone will be accepted as Buhari to handle the office or not, only Osinbajo has the obligation by law to defend the mandate he is elected which is to assume the duty of the elected president if the elected president die or away. If the people who elected them do not utilize their legitimacy, if Osinbajo do not defend his mandate, it is theirs under their dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. The only relevance now is to defend the natives Disintegrated Republics with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is God given Victory, it is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

