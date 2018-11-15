Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Onicha-Igboeze Progressive Union of Nigeria, Ekpoma branch, on Thursday, called on Nigerians youths not to be willing tools in the hands politicians to disrupt the peaceful process of the 2019 general elections.

The group also called on Nigerians to rally around President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure s free, fair, credible election in the country.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Osi Nwokereke, made the call during its first Onicha-Igboeze anniversary/launching of Magazine in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Nwokereke said President Muhammadu Buhari should set the template for other African countries to emulate by ensuring free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Mr. Osi also condemned the ‘senseless’ killings in some parts of the country by Boko Haram and Herdsmen and urged those saddled with the responsibility of protecting life and property to ensure those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to book as soon as possible.

He further appealed to government of the day to always administer equal justice and create atmosphere of equal destiny to all in other to promote unity, peace and progress in the country.

On his part, Secretary of the group, Mr. Agwu Ogbonnaya, while speaking on the essence of the event, said Onicha-Igboeze day was a day set aside to propagate the culture and unity of the Union in Esan land which they are privileged to have lived in for so many years and the interest of all Nigerians at large.

“Onicha-Igboeze is a registered union that has been in existence for so long all over the country and that the welfare of its members remain paramount to the union.

“It’s also to make sure there is peace in this country called Nigeria starting with the family because the problem of Nigeria can be traceable to the deviation from culture in the country”, Ogbonnaya said.

