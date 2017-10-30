The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - 2019: Does the cap fit Atiku?
30th October 2017 - Revisiting the Malabu oil scam
30th October 2017 - Competence exam: War in Kaduna over 21,780 teachers’ sack
30th October 2017 - VC advocates collaboration with foreign varsities
30th October 2017 - Lafarge Africa flags off National Literacy Competition
30th October 2017 - YABATECH celebrates 70th anniversary
30th October 2017 - NTIC hosts world scholars’ cup
30th October 2017 - Kusamotu Foundation empowers 40 students
30th October 2017 - Old boys take development message to alma-mater
30th October 2017 - Construction sector  records 13% growth –NBS
Home / Opinion / 2019: Does the cap fit Atiku?

2019: Does the cap fit Atiku?

— 30th October 2017

By Sam Ekpe

IN the next few months, the campaign for the 2019 Presidential election will commence. Already, there are moves by many politicians to forge alliances with various groups across the country, all aimed at ensuring that they find a place of reckoning in 2019, as every good politician seeks to be relevant at all times.

A recurring decimal in the political history and development of Nigeria since the Third Republic is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Turaki Adamawa. Politicians can only ignore him at their peril. He became involved in politics in the early 1980s when he worked closely behind the scenes during the Governorship Campaign of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who was then the General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). He had canvassed for votes on behalf of Tukur and also donated to the Campaign. Towards the end of his career in the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), he met Alhaji Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who had been second in command in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration (1976-1979). He had been so involved in the political activities of the Yar’Adua Group that in 1989, he was elected National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Front of Nigeria (PFN) which participated in the transition programme initiated by the then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

The influential politician won a seat to represent his constituency at the 1989 Constituent Assembly. When the Peoples Front was denied registration, as were all the other groups then, he found a place within the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and became a dominant force in the party. He won the SDP primaries for the new Adamawa State Governorship Election but was disqualified from contesting the epoll. When his friend and political mentor Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was disqualified in 1992 from the SDP presidential primary, Yar’Adua pushed him forward as their group’s standard bearer. In the Convention Primary, Atiku came third behind M.K.O Abiola and Babagana Kingibe, and a run off was to be held between the first two candidates. Atiku stepped down for Abiola and directed his supporters to vote for M.K.O, on the understanding that he would be picked to be M.K.O’s runner mate. Eventually, this hope was dashed

In 1998, he won the Governorship Election of Adamawa State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but before he could be sworn in, he was picked by the then presidential candidate of the party, Olusegun Obasanjo, to be his running mate. He was sworn in as Vice President of Nigeria on 29th May, 1999 and served for two terms, until 2007, with President Obasanjo.

In the build up to the PDP Primaries for the 2003 Presidential Election, he was so influential within the party that, with the support of the PDP Governors, he could have easily defeated the President but agreed to support the President at the last minute after Baba was alleged to have kowtowed to him. President Obasanjo never forgave him for this humiliation and he has since then thrown his weight around to frustrate any move of the Turaki Adamawa to become the President of Nigeria.

It has become public knowledge that the main disagreement between the two top citizens was President Obasanjo’s moves to perpetuate himself in office.

Since then the Turaki has been contesting for the Presidency of Nigeria under different political platforms – 2007 Action Congress (AC), lost to late President Yar’Adua; 2011 PDP Primaries, lost to President Jonathan; 2015 All Peoples Congress (APC), lost at the Primaries to President Muhammadu Buhari. It is, therefore, clear to any discerning observer or analyst that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has the same ambition, aspiration and interest in leading the nation as Muhammadu Buhari who tried on four attempts – 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 and was only successful in 2015. The question now arises: Will Atiku Abubakar succeed in his 5th attempt, after his failures in 1993, 2007, 2011 and 2015?

There is no doubt that he is a tried and tested heavyweight in the Nigerian political firmament, having seen and experienced it all since 1983. He is a middle of the road politician and not fanatical on any issue. A bridge builder with many supporters and admirers in all the geopolitical zones of the country, he, like the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, has solid structures on the ground that can ensure the mobilization of people and votes at the shortest notice.

Unlike many political leaders of Northern extraction, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a vocal advocate of the importance of education in a country’s socio-economic development. He demonstrated this in his establishment of American University of Nigeria (AUN), the first American style university in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the present debate on the political future of Nigeria, the Turaki has stood up to be counted. Even though it is anathema for any politician from the far Northern Region of Nigeria to support ‘Restructuring’, a recipe for devolving power from the centre to the constituent states, Atiku Abubakar has been vocal in his support for True Federalism and has been delivering speeches all over the country, stressing the need to restructure the country. In one of his more recent analysis of the Nigerian situation, he criticized his

“Northern people” for being responsible for their backwardness, citing as example that despite the fact that Ndigbo lost virtually everything during the civil war of 1967-1970, they had since re-established themselves in commerce and industry in Nigeria while the people of the North had remained backward. He is of the view that our current arrangement is a unitary Federalism which was a creation of prolonged military rule and that every part of the country should take charge of its resources while the Federal Government should handle Defence, Foreign Affairs and Immigration, among other items on the Exclusive Legislative List. He believes that political decentralization will help to deepen and strengthen our democracy as it will encourage more accountability. He also considers that True Federalism will encourage states to compete to attract investments and skilled workers than merely waiting for monthly revenue allocation from Abuja.

Muhammadu Buhari won the Presidency after many attempts. He came with a huge bag of positives but his administration has left many questions unanswered, especially on the battle against corruption. With his tremendous goodwill and general acceptance in the North Central, South South and South East geopolitical zones, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has the best opportunity to make a breakthrough in 2019. Is the time not ripe for the Turaki Adamawa to steer the ship of the Nigerian state which has since shown signs of wrecking?

Since it is now clear that all that glitters is not gold and that the hood does not make the monk, is it not imperative that Nigerians look elsewhere for their salvation?  With the solid background of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in government and his actions, views and consensus building style of politics, shouldn’t the Nigerian Electorate give him a chance in 2019? Maybe Atiku and the Nigerian electorate will get it right this time and a leader from Northern Nigeria with progressive credentials, sound knowledge of the Nigerian people and politics, and a vision for the unity of the country will emerge. The present situation in which an entire geopolitical zone is excluded from government is definitely not ideal.

Ekpe writes from Abuja.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Construction sector  records 13% growth –NBS

— 30th October 2017

…12 countries to participate in Nigeria’s building expo by Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s economic recovery process may have begun to impact on the construction industry as the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector recorded a 13 percent growth. This is even as 12 countries have indicated interest to participate in Nigeria’s first ever building exhibition…

  • Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

    — 30th October 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir Lawal. The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF. He added…

  • Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting in Aso Rock

    — 30th October 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night presided over meeting of the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that early arrivals to the meeting included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC national Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and Sen….

  • Buhari, Tinubu, others in APC caucus meeting in Villa

    — 30th October 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is meeting now at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa. The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu Buhari walked in with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The leader of the party, Bola Tinubu alongside Bisi Akande walked in…

  • Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu

    — 30th October 2017

    avoids question on Buhari’s second term From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as fake news, insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu spoke to State House Correspondents after about an hour closed-door meeting with the President, describing reports that…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share