– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group
23rd August 2018 - 2019: No PDP candidate can stop Buhari – Abdulkarim Daiyabu, former AD chairman
23rd August 2018 - Rwanda’s Kagame starts campaigning as parliamentary polls draw closer
23rd August 2018 - Genevieve’s `Lionheart’ to premiere in Toronto Film Festival
23rd August 2018 - Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC
23rd August 2018 - 2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates
23rd August 2018 - Dickson plans Cancer Foundation in memory of late mum
23rd August 2018 - CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki
23rd August 2018 - Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer
Home / National / 2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group
DICKSON

2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group

— 23rd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has described as “completely false” claims of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson endorsing politicians from Ogbia Local Government Area for various political offices in 2019.

The organisation therefore warned those it referred to as “mischievous politicians” especially those jostling for the ticket of the PDP, to desist from using the name of the governor to curry favour from prospective delegates and demoralise more competent and acceptable aspirants.

The Director General of the ORC, Okaniba Damson in a statement said that the endorsement propaganda was intended to cause confusion among loyal members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the area adding that Dickson has not endorsed anyone and will not do so because of his democratic nature of allowing the people to decide their representatives.

The group recalled that Dickson had in different fora, emphatically stated that only the most popular candidate who reflects the interest and wishes of his people will be allowed to fly the party’s flag.

READ ALSO: 2019: No PDP candidate can stop Buhari – Abdulkarim Daiyabu, former AD chairman

The ORC which passed a vote of confidence on the Chief George Etor Okirinya led Ogbia Restoration Caucus for the robust engagement which had ensure Ogbia people support for the Dickson administration urge all aspirants to engage in wide consultations to win the support of the people of Ogbia kingdom in their various constituencies instead of spreading rumours of being anointed.

“The Ogbia Restoration Caucus led by our father and leader, Chief Hon. George Etor Okirinya have consistently galvanized formidable support for the Restoration Government in various means. Therefore, we pass a Vote of Confidence on them and call on all PDP members in Ogia to give them the necessary support at all times. When those who were condemning the government and painting the governor in bad colours, the caucus stood by him and today those same people are coming to use the governor’s name as a tool for their political survival” it said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DICKSON

2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group

— 23rd August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Ogbia Restoration Crusaders (ORC), has described as “completely false” claims of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson endorsing politicians from Ogbia Local Government Area for various political offices in 2019. The organisation therefore warned those it referred to as “mischievous politicians” especially those jostling for the ticket of the PDP, to desist from…

  • BUHARI

    2019: No PDP candidate can stop Buhari – Abdulkarim Daiyabu, former AD chairman

    — 23rd August 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Mallam Abdulkarim Daiyabu is the national chairman of the defunct Alliance Democracy (AD) and president of the Movement for Justice in Nigeria. In this interview, he described those who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as crass opportunists whose interest is to loot…

  • third mainland bridge

    Third Mainland bridge closure: FRSC, LASTMA assure free flow of traffic

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Lagos State Command on Thursday, assured residents of the state of free flow of traffic, in spite the temporary closure of  the third mainland bridge. Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He…

  • APC

    2019: Assembly aspirant preaches unity in Delta APC

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Worried by the seeming unending factional crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant for the state House of Assembly, Ominimini Obiuwevbi has appealed to the leaders of the party to unite. Obiuwevbi said unity was what the party needed ahead of the 2019 general elections…

  • Omoyele SOWORE

    2019 general elections: Sowore tells electorate to vote credible candidates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Online Publisher Omoyele Sowore, who is seeking to become Nigeria’s president, has called on electorate, irrespective of their political and religious inclinations, to elect credible candidates in 2019 general elections. Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporter, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Markudi, announcing that he would contest the presidency on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share