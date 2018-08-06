2019: We deserve better Nigeria – Obasanjo

The former president declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better.

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed that no amount of intimidation and threat will force him to abandon his struggle for a better Nigeria.

He said “nobody who loves Nigeria will not want it to be better that what it is today,” and warned that if Nigerians fail to act together as they should, the country will not be what it should be by 2019.

He made the remarks yesterday, while addressing a 30-man delegation of Bafarawa Presidential Campaign Organisation (BCO), led by the former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, during a courtesy visit to him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) residence, Abeokuta.

The former president, who observed that no right-thinking Nigerian will applaud the current situation in the country, declared that he was ready to make more personal sacrifices like he had done, to make Nigeria better.

Obasanjo said he would throw his weight behind any presidential candidate who has track records of integrity, diligence, humility and not nepotism.

He saluted Bafarawa’s courage for aspiring to rule the country and said the former governor achieved a lot in Sokoto, by listening to his advice and cooperating with him as president. This, he added, made him to visit Sokoto State 14 times to unveil projects

He said: “There are three attributes of a leader I saw in you, namely, diligence, humility and you don’t discriminate in terms of people who work with you. And you listen to advice. And so, yours is to see what you can do to make Nigeria better than what it is today.