WIKE - WABBA - LABOUR

2019: Demand credible election, Wike tells Labour

— 30th June 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the organised labour to lend its voice to the demand for credible elections in 2019.

Governor Wike also urged labour to join other prominent leaders to seek the reorganisation of the nation’s security infrastructure for the safety of Nigerians.

He spoke yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

He said: “This country belongs to all of us. Labour can no longer keep quiet on critical national issues. Labour should lend her voice on the issue of the overhaul of the security architecture.

“Labour should come out strongly to ensure that the 2019 general elections are transparent and credible. Credible polls will lead to greater service to the people by elected officials”.

The governor said that security agencies should not be seen to be stealing ballot boxes during elections, noting that such actions negatively affect the country’s image internationally. He wondered why some leaders of the ruling party insist that performance should not be the yardstick for re-election.

“If projects cannot make people return to office, what should make people return to office? I know that 2019 will not be as easy as they think, because people are warming up to resist any form of political manipulation and rigging. Workers should show seriousness, so that votes must count”, he said. Governor Wike assured the workers of the State that his administration would continue to improve on their welfare.

Earlier, the National President of NLC, Wabba, commended the the State governor for investing in the development of the state. He said: “We have seen landmark achievements, especially in the area of projects. We also appreciate the commitment and support of the Rivers State Government.”

The NLC President commended Governor Wike for the regular payment of salaries and pensions, which he said lubricates the state’s economy.

“I thank the governor for the continuous payment of salaries when others give excuses. Workers salaries have multiplier effect on the system”, he remarked. The NLC President urged Rivers governor to use the State chapter of NLC to always interface with the state workers.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 30th June 2018 at 6:24 am
    Reply

    On which democratic society? Can the slave of fulani call Wike tell if democracy exist in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, and prove it? Can the slave of fulani call Wike tell with which law do the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates exist in this natives territory? Can the slave of fulani call Wike tell with which law do the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria exist in this natives territory? Can the slave of fulani call Wike tell if there was a fulani war victory over northern natives in 1804? 19 northern states is already in the hands of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, where is the democracy? What for do the said election needed, when the victory result is already in the hands of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America? Only the Sword decides- if the said 2019 will come, if the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America, will exist in this natives territory in 2019. Only the Sword decides in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. There’s no democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

