2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

ABOUT 60 traditional rulers from Delta North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, endorsing him for second term in office.

The was as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members urged him to formally declare his intention to seek second term in 2019.

At a meeting yesterday in the palace of the Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs, under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum (DNTF), said Okowa, who hails from Delta North, has delivered the dividends of democracy across the state.

The Ogene of Ibedeni, Jonathan Kanegede I, in an address, said: “We are not surprised that your massive people-oriented programmes are being recorded and appreciated by many through numerous awards, and since you are not tired in seeking the people’s well-being and progress, we unequivocally, pass a vote of confidence in you and your administration.

“We, the royal fathers, the 63 traditional rulers representing the various groups in Delta North, on behalf of our chiefs and the entire people, are happy with your SMART agenda, the massive road construction across the state, Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme and the Skill Training Entrepreneurship Programme.”

In his response, Okowa attributed the success stories of his administration to the peaceful dispositions of traditional rulers.

Also, members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta Mandate, have adopted Okowa as their governorship candidate in the 2019 election.

The group, whose membership cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state, said the position was informed by the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, youth empowerment, wealth creation, his capacity in carrying all along, faithfulness to the PDP manifesto,and adherence to the existing zoning formula in the state.

At a rally in Warri, a former commissioner for Works in the state, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, moved the motion endorsing Okowa for second term and was seconded by the Delta Central coordinator of the group, Arthur Akpowowo.