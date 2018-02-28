The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - 2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term
28th February 2018 - Gabon: Enugu’s forgotten settlement
28th February 2018 - At last, Ugwuanyi gives Eha Etiti monarch staff of office
28th February 2018 - Day Imo police dropped guns to worship God
28th February 2018 - Pray for return of Dapchi schoolgirls –Aregbesola, Osinbajo’s wife
28th February 2018 - Buhari, Amosun congratulate Kelani at 70
28th February 2018 - Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law
28th February 2018 - All you need to know about 4G, LTE
28th February 2018 - Kaduna violence: Death toll rises to 12
28th February 2018 - Senate faults FG on hate speech policy
Home / Politics / 2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term

2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term

— 28th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

ABOUT 60 traditional rulers from Delta North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, endorsing him for second term in office.

The was as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members urged him to formally declare his intention to seek second term in 2019.

At a meeting yesterday in the palace of the Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs, under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum (DNTF), said Okowa, who hails from Delta North, has delivered the dividends of democracy across the state.

The Ogene of Ibedeni, Jonathan Kanegede I, in an address, said: “We are not surprised that your massive people-oriented programmes are being recorded and appreciated by many through numerous awards, and since you are not tired in seeking the people’s well-being and progress, we unequivocally, pass a vote of confidence in you and your administration.

“We, the royal fathers, the 63 traditional rulers representing the various groups in Delta North, on behalf of our chiefs and the entire people, are happy with your SMART agenda, the massive road construction across the state, Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Programme and the Skill Training Entrepreneurship Programme.”

In his response, Okowa attributed the success stories of his administration to the peaceful dispositions of traditional rulers.

Also, members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta Mandate, have adopted Okowa as their governorship candidate in the 2019 election.

The group, whose membership cuts across the three senatorial districts of the state, said the position was informed by the governor’s achievements in infrastructure, youth empowerment, wealth creation, his capacity in carrying all along, faithfulness to the PDP manifesto,and adherence to the existing zoning formula in the state.

At a rally in Warri, a former commissioner for Works in the state, Mr. Solomon Funkekeme, moved the motion endorsing Okowa for second term and was seconded by the Delta Central coordinator of the group, Arthur Akpowowo.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Delta traditional rulers, group endorse Okowa for second term

— 28th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba ABOUT 60 traditional rulers from Delta North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, endorsing him for second term in office. The was as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members urged him to formally declare his intention to seek second term in 2019. At…

  • Pray for return of Dapchi schoolgirls –Aregbesola, Osinbajo’s wife

    — 28th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State have called on Nigerians to pray for the safe return of the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, last Monday. The duo spoke at the opening ceremony of a…

  • Buhari, Amosun congratulate Kelani at 70

    — 28th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Laide Raheem, Abeokuta President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned movie producer, filmmaker and photographer, Tunde Kelani, on his 70th birthday. The president commended Kelani’s uncanny story telling skills and his ability to breathe life into scripts and translate literature to movies, thereby, enhancing understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the country…

  • Lagos begins implementation of new Land Use law

    — 28th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Lagos Government has begun the implementation of the new Land Use Charge in the state. The government commenced the distribution of the 2018 notices for property across the state last week. The distribution, which ought to have been carried out earlier, was delayed to review the Land Use Charge Act by the House…

  • All you need to know about 4G, LTE

    — 28th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Everybody loves speedy internet, so it’s no surprise that every major telecom firm in the country is working to make it even faster. Smartphones, watches, homes, and cars are increasingly requiring stable internet connections. When you’re looking at buying a new phone, you might find that there are way too many…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share