DELTA

2019: Delta ex-gov. wants political parties to reduce nomination fees

— 13th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To encourage youths seek elective positions in next year’s general election, the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has urged political parties to reduce fees for expression of interest form.

Uduaghan, 64, spoke at the 2018 Political Youth Conference organised by the Core Delta Youth as part of activities to mark the International Youth Day in Warri.

Urging youths to support their colleagues seeking elective positions, the ex-governor said 2019 election should be a testing ground for the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill’ which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He sais if youths are eager to “changing the old narrative in a young and dynamic socio-political world,” they should borrow leaf from young Presidents like Emmanuel Macron, urging them to register in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) in a bid to support fellow young people seeking elective positions in 2019.

“When young people stand for election, they don’t enjoy the support of fellow youths. They are still the ones that try to bring their fellow youths down. Any youth standing for election must focus on mobilizing the youths instead of running down older candidates as a form of manifesto.

“Our political parties should lower their fees for expression of interest form for youths especially ahead of 2019 general elections, because without it the campaign for Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill which was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari will be a mirage.

READ ALSO: IGP donates jersey to Crime Busters FC

“2019 will be a test ground for young people seeking to lead. Youths must support themselves for elective positions. Nigerian youths must borrow leaf from global young presidents such Emmanuel Macron of France, ” Uduaghan who is an aspirant for Delta South senatorial district said.

Coordinator of Core Delta Youth, Mr. Uyero Erarawewho had charged youths to shun violence, thuggery and say no to doing the nefarious bidding of any politician as the political atmosphere in the country hit up in the state.

Erarawewho added, “We can only change the old narratives if we stand up as youths to engage ourselves positively in politics as we make up 65 per cent of the electorate. We have to be relevant and that is what Core Delta Youth stand for, being committed to good governance and 30 percent inclusion of youths in government.”

