The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket
20th February 2018 - TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b
20th February 2018 - DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia
20th February 2018 - IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’
20th February 2018 - ‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour
20th February 2018 - Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award
20th February 2018 - Project monitoring, evaluation key to sustainable economic devt –Obaseki
20th February 2018 - APC national leaders empower defected PDP members in Akwa Ibom –Udoedehe
20th February 2018 - 2019: South South PDP leaders vow to sack APC
20th February 2018 - Finally, Ortom, Suswam reconcile
Home / National / 2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

— 20th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the governorship ticket for the 2019 election has not been zoned to any senatorial district in the state.

The party said the contest for the ticket is not the exclusive preserve of any zone but that eligible aspirants, irrespective of senatorial zones, would not be restricted from the primaries that will be free, fair and credible.

Chairman of the party in the state, Prophet Jones Erue, in a statement made available to our correspondent, on Tuesday morning, in Asaba, said the APC is a democratic party, adding the leadership has never contemplated zoning the governorship.

“The APC in Delta state has made tremendous progress towards building a united and formidable front in recent times. We are determined to sustain our good successes as we match towards 2019 to defeat the PDP in Delta for its unprecedented bad governance that has made Delta a laughing stock everywhere.

“It must be noted that we are not running this party on a zonal basis but as a united party with a common objective of salvaging Delta state from several years of PDP misrule.

“On behalf of the state executive of our great party and all our leaders, I humbly ask our members to continue with confidence-building measures across the length and breadth of Delta state. The more harmony, the better,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Delta north senatorial district of the party has been clamouring that the ticket should be zoned to the area based on what it described the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

Rising from a crucial meeting at the country home of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu in Onicha-Ugbo, party leaders in the zone insisted that the zone should be given the opportunity to complete the last four years of incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a nine-point communiqué signed by Engr. Hyacinth Enuha, the leaders said since the inception of the present democratic dispensation in 1999, the central and south senatorial districts have produced governors for two unbroken terms of eight years each.

The communiqué added that the APC is solidly on ground in Delta north, and that with the support of the central and south, it can present an acceptable candidate with the capacity to defeat the incumbent governor in the 2019 election.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Egemba 20th February 2018 at 9:50 am
    Reply

    WITH THIS MEASURE OF NON ZONING BY APC GOOD AND DEPENDABLE CANDIDATES CAN EMERGE WHO WILL WORK FOR THE GOOD OF THE MASSES AND PROJECT THE PARTY WELL

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Delta APC denies zoning governorship ticket

— 20th February 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that the governorship ticket for the 2019 election has not been zoned to any senatorial district in the state. The party said the contest for the ticket is not the exclusive preserve of any zone but that eligible aspirants, irrespective of senatorial…

  • TSA monthly savings hit N24.7b

    — 20th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased the earnings of the Federal Government to a whopping sum of N24.7 billion monthly. A Professor of Economics from Nassarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, who made the disclosure while making an in-depth…

  • DPR seals 7 filling stations in Umuahia

    — 20th February 2018

    Felix Olunkwa, Umuahia The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abia State, on Monday, sealed seven filling stations in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, for selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the government-approved price of N145 per litre. In a chat with Daily Sun at the City Base Hilltop Filling Station Umuahia, Manager Operations of DRR…

  • IBB salutes FRSC at 30, says ‘It’s weathered the storm’

    — 20th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has thumbed up the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for its resilience and doggedness in its efforts towards the reduction of roads carnage in the country since its establishment 30 years ago. Babangida said in a country where institutions tend to be short-lived, and rise or …

  • Moses wins Nigerian Player of the Year award

    — 20th February 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Chelsea star, Victor Moses was, on Monday, crowned the Nigerian Player of Year. The winger beats Leicester City midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi and Lobi Stars forward, Anthony Okpotu in the inaugural NFF best players award in Lagos. Super Falcons’ striker and African Queen, Asisat Oshoala was also adjudged the Female Player of the Year….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share