2019: David Mark meets IBB behind closed doors in Minna

John Adams, Minna

A former Senate president, David Mark, on Saturday, held a closed door with former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babanguda, in what source close to the uphill mansion said, was a ‘private visit’.

Mark recently declared to run for presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and therefore could be suggested that his visit to Babangida was not unconnected with his 2019 presidential ambitions.

The former Senate president arrived at Babangida’s residence about 1.30p.m.

Mark was accompanied on the visit by Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, Sen. Sulaiman Adokwe and his Campaign Coordinator and wife of the late former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abdulkadir A. Kure, Sen. Zaynab Abdulkhadir Kure.

The delegation, which arrived IBB hill-top mansion at exactly 1:30pm, drove into Minna in 5 SCVs, one of them occupied by security men.

The duo went into closed door meeting which lasted about two hours and ended at about 3.30p.m.

Although details of the meeting was not known, but it was, however, gathered that Sen. David Mark might have come to briefed his former boss about his presidential aspiration and also solicited for his support and prayers.

When approach for comment, Sen. Mark declined to say why he was in Minna but gave the assurance that he would return to address Niger State delegates to the forthcoming national convention of the PDP at a later date.

But his campaign coordinator, Sen. Kure told newsmen in an interview that her principal possessed all the qualities needed for a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said as a former military governor, former minister of communication and Senate president for eight years, he is head and shoulder above every other aspirants for the seat of president of the country.