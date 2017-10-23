2019: Danjuma Goje consolidates grip on Gombe APC

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Following the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mini congress in Gombe State, a former governor and senator representing Gombe South, Danjuma Goje, has further consolidated his grip on the party with all the candidates he fielded emerging victorious.

After four aspirants withdrew from the race, 35 others jostled for eight vacant positions was in the party, while 185 delegates participated in the exercise, which held at the weekend.

Prior to the exercise, indications emerged that there was strong opposition to Goje’s continuous control of the APC in the state. However, with the turnout of events at the congress, the former governor further asserted that he was still in charge.

Declaring the results shortly after voting ended, chairman of the electoral committee, Alhaji Bala Kaoje, commended political leaders in the state for the peaceful conduct of the exercise adjudged to be credible, free and fair.

He said with the turnout of party stalwarts from across the state, the congress signaled the return of unity within the party.

Alhaji Habu Mua’zu, 2019 governorship aspirant, who also fielded candidates in the congress, accepted the outcome of the exercise.

Mua’zu commended the electoral committee for conducting a successful party congress.

He expressed confidence that the exercise was a sign of good things to come.

“That the congress held was a good development. At least delegates voted rather than what used to be obtained in the past where results were merely written,” he said.

He said as a loyal party man, he has accepted the outcome of the exercise in good faith.

“It’s normal. When you contest in an election, you either win or lose. Now that winners have emerged, as a loyal party man I will respect the outcome and congratulate the winners. I am sure the party will be more united than ever,” he said.

Mua’zu however, urged the newly elected state party chairman and his executive committee to be magnanimous in victory by bringing together all members of the party in order to ensure victory for the APC in the 2019 governorship election.

“They have a big task ahead of the 2019 general election. They should embrace everybody, invite all stakeholders with a view to moving the party forward,” he said.

The election came two years after the APC lost the 2015 gubernatorial election, which created an internal crisis that led to the removal of some principal officers of the party.

Announcing the election result, Ka’oje, said Mr Amangal Nite defeated three others to emerge as chairman of the party.

Kaoje also said Gabani Ado was elected as Deputy Chairman; Adamu Abubakar Secretary.

Highlight of the exercise was when a Yoruba man, Abayomi Williams emerged as Legal Adviser, defeating two prominent indigenous legal practitioners.

Others were Rose Danjuma (Woman Leader), Ibrahim Sabo (Public Relations Officer) and Danladi Shuaibu (Ex-officio).

The electoral committee chairman said the result for the youth leader’s position was cancelled after one of the contestants’ name was omitted, adding that a new date for the election would be announced when the problem had been resolved.

In his acceptance speech, Nite thanked the party members for supporting him and promised to carry everybody along.

The outgoing Caretaker Committee Chairman, Idi Barde Gubana, in a valedictory speech, thanked the APC for supporting and giving him the opportunity to unite the members which he said created the chance to hold a successful state congress.

Notable APC bigwigs who attended the congress included Senator Goje, the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Suleiman Hassan Jara, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 elections, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, three members of the House of Representatives, and several 2019 gubernatorial hopefuls on the APC platform.