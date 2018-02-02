The Sun News
Latest
2nd February 2018 - 2019: Cross River South adopts Ayade
2nd February 2018 - Lassa fever: Obaseki releases N100m for 4 dialysis machines, ventilators
2nd February 2018 - Nigeria gets €26.5m EU grant for electoral process
2nd February 2018 - Planning your expected end in 2018
2nd February 2018 - The first agenda before a third force
2nd February 2018 - Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund
2nd February 2018 - Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever
2nd February 2018 - Between Deltans, Okowa and APC
2nd February 2018 - Kabila to name successor July
2nd February 2018 - 81 Boko Haram suspects arraigned in open court
Home / Politics / 2019: Cross River South adopts Ayade

2019: Cross River South adopts Ayade

— 2nd February 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Cross River South Senatorial District, yesterday at the Calabar Municipal Council adopted the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for 2019 elections.

Leaders, youths and women from the senatorial district, under the aegis of 7-Alive, declared their support for the governor, saying he has surpassed their expectations in less than three years in office amid dwindling federal allocations and heavy debt burden.

Chairman of the group, Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong and other top political leaders from the district affirmed that they will support Ayade to complete his eight year term based on his excellent performance and the existing zoning arrangement in the state.

The 7-Alive local governments of the South asserted that besides the fact that Ayade is the man they trust to return power to the South by 2023, his administration has been good to the region with the appointment of nine of their sons and daughters as members of the state executive council, with most of them holding key portfolios such as finance, health, petroleum, gas, information and transport.

They also cited projects completed and ongoing that are located in the South to include the ongoing dualization of Calabar/Odukpani junction highway to end the torture that commuters have been enduring on the single lane federal road which is the gateway into a rapidly developing city like Calabar; the commencement of earth works on the 275 km super highway.

The completion of design, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), on the super highway and commencement of pre-construction and reclamation works at the Bakassi Deep seaport.

Other projects include the completion of the garment factory, pharmaceutical factory, aggro-industrial park, rice seeds and seedlings factory, construction of Ayade Referral Hospital in Odukpani, completion of design of Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC), Biase.

Governor Ayade who made a brief stop at the event announced automatic employment for 3,000 young people.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Cross River South adopts Ayade

— 2nd February 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo Cross River South Senatorial District, yesterday at the Calabar Municipal Council adopted the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for 2019 elections. Leaders, youths and women from the senatorial district, under the aegis of 7-Alive, declared their support for the governor, saying he has surpassed their expectations in less than three years in…

  • Lassa fever: Obaseki releases N100m for 4 dialysis machines, ventilators

    — 2nd February 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the immediate release of N100 million as first tranche payment for the procurement of four dialysis machines, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), drugs and other consumables required for the treatment of Lassa fever patients. Obaseki’s order followed report of the rising number of Lassa fever patients brought from…

  • Nigeria gets €26.5m EU grant for electoral process

    — 2nd February 2018

    The European Union has  re-affirmed support for Nigeria’s electoral process with a €26.5m Euros grant. The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil KarLsen, made the disclosure at the launch of the EU Support Programme to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), in Abuja, yesterday. Karsen said the electoral process, which would be funded over…

  • Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund

    — 2nd February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Members of the House of Representatives were divided, yesterday, over a motion to deduct 13 percent derivation from the $1 billion approved for the fight against insurgency and general security in the country. The bill, introduced by Ken Chikere, from Rivers State, seeks to ensure that the 13 percent derivation is given…

  • Senate probes outbreak of Lassa fever

    — 2nd February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has mandated its committees of Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases, to investigate steps taken by the Ministry of Health to curb outbreak of Lassa fever across the country. Senate said outbreak of Lassa fever presently ravaging the country, has spread to 13 states. The affected states…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share