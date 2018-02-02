2019: Cross River South adopts Ayade

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Cross River South Senatorial District, yesterday at the Calabar Municipal Council adopted the state Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade for 2019 elections.

Leaders, youths and women from the senatorial district, under the aegis of 7-Alive, declared their support for the governor, saying he has surpassed their expectations in less than three years in office amid dwindling federal allocations and heavy debt burden.

Chairman of the group, Chief Asuquo Ekpenyong and other top political leaders from the district affirmed that they will support Ayade to complete his eight year term based on his excellent performance and the existing zoning arrangement in the state.

The 7-Alive local governments of the South asserted that besides the fact that Ayade is the man they trust to return power to the South by 2023, his administration has been good to the region with the appointment of nine of their sons and daughters as members of the state executive council, with most of them holding key portfolios such as finance, health, petroleum, gas, information and transport.

They also cited projects completed and ongoing that are located in the South to include the ongoing dualization of Calabar/Odukpani junction highway to end the torture that commuters have been enduring on the single lane federal road which is the gateway into a rapidly developing city like Calabar; the commencement of earth works on the 275 km super highway.

The completion of design, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), on the super highway and commencement of pre-construction and reclamation works at the Bakassi Deep seaport.

Other projects include the completion of the garment factory, pharmaceutical factory, aggro-industrial park, rice seeds and seedlings factory, construction of Ayade Referral Hospital in Odukpani, completion of design of Teachers Continuous Training College (TCTC), Biase.

Governor Ayade who made a brief stop at the event announced automatic employment for 3,000 young people.