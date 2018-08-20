Chukwudi Igwe, a lawyer, aspires to represent Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency in 2019. He speaks on why youths should be active in politics and other issues.

How do you see governance in Nigeria since the current democratic dispensation?

Nigeria has been struggling with governance since independence. We have had very few selfless leaders that focused on what they can keep on the table for the growth of Nigeria. All we have had are leaders that are more interested in what they will get from Nigeria.

I would say that Nigeria has been underdeveloped by corruption, which is not only found among the political class but also very predominant in civil service and other spheres of our existence. During the last administration, it was reported that about $2.2 billion were illegally withdrawn from the Excess Crude Oil Account of which $ 1 billion was supposedly approved by then President Jonathan to fund his re-election without the consent of the National Economic Council made up of state governors, president and vice president. Also during the last administration, about 60 percent of $1 billion foreign loans obtained from the Chinese by the Ministry of Finance; $2.2 million Vaccination Medicine Fund by the Ministry of Health; about N 1.9 billion Ebola Fight Fund were all allegedly diverted to private pockets. There was also massive scam in weapons and defence procurements and misuse of N3 trillion defence budgets since 2011 under the guise of fight against Boko Haram.

But this present administration has however remained resolute in fight against this ugly trend called corruption. It has recorded significant improvement in the economy since Nigeria came out of recession. This was made possible as a result of its policy on diversification of the economy through agriculture and manufacturing. In the area of security, this administration has done very well in its fight against insurgency. Boko Haram is gradually becoming a history. There are several infrastructure projects currently going on. This APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted on completing abandoned projects of the previous administration. The herdsmen/ farmers crisis is being handled. And I am very sure that very soon this crisis will end like other security challenges we have had in the recent past.