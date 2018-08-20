– The Sun News
2019 critical to political survival of South-East – Igwe, House of Reps aspirant

“2019 election is very critical to the political survival of the Igbo. It will make or break the 2023 Igbo presidency. We should be very strategic in our political calculation.” Chukwudi Nweje Chukwudi Igwe, a lawyer, aspires to represent Igbo Etiti/Uzo Uwani federal constituency in 2019. He speaks on why youths should be active in…

    Nigerian govt. escapes FIFA ban, recognises Pinnick-led NFF board

    NAN The federal Government has finally recognised the Amaju Pinnick-led football federation, just at the right time to escape FIFA sanction. Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, on Monday, said the Federal Government had conveyed to FIFA a letter recognizing the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the…

    Lagos NCP wants party out of CUPP

    NAN The Lagos chapter of of the National Conscience Party (NCP) on Monday called on the national leadership to take the party out of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP). The state chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Ibuowo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

    Lagos Police Command arrests man over alleged attempt to kill mother for money rituals

    NAN The Lagos State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Taiwo Akinola, who allegedly attempted to kill his mother, Mrs Alice Akinola, for money ritual purposes. The command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest in a statement. He alleged that the suspect was arrested on Sunday at about 8.30…

    BZF leader, Benjamin Onwuka, members arrested, whereabouts unknown

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Leader of one of pro-Biafra groups, the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka, was said to have been arrested, on Monday morning, by combined team of security operatives made up of the men of the Enugu State police command and Department of State Services (DSS), in Enugu. It was gathered that the…

