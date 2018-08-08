– The Sun News
ELECTIONS

2019: Credible election doubtful, says Kwara Speaker

— 8th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr.  Ahmad Ali, has expressed concern over the conduct of credible elections in 2019,  given the ugly scenario that took place at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Ali, who spoke with newsmen, in Ilorin, Kwara  state,  in the aftermath of the invasion of the Senate, on Tuesday, by men of the Department Security Services (DSS), said Nigerians should rise to the occasion while government should ensure that everyone involved in the invasion is brought to book.

He tasked aggrieved lawmakers in the Senate to mobilise the required number if they are desirous of removing the Senate President Bukola Saraki or wait till the Senate reconvene to test their strength.

His words, “It’s good the Acting President has risen to the occasion to clear his name.  This is the time for every Nigerian to start talking about the political situation in the country in the interest of the nation’s democracy.

“It is not until the nations democracy crumble that groups and individuals will start condemning the situation.  We should stop this gradual desecration of the nation’s democracy.

“I am from Kwara state and I am the Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly  and I love  Bukola Saraki,  the Senate President.

“But I will still talk if it is another person that is involved. If you want to sack Saraki go and get the number required by law or you reconvene the Senate properly. If not that it should not be by force.

“I have seen so many lawmakers even APC members in the  National Assembly  and they have condemned the disgrace and embarrassment that presented itself in the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Nobody can match Buhari in 2019 – PMB campaign group

“Every Nigerian should stand up, silence is no longer golden. We can solve these issues by ourselves you don’t need foreign government to solve it for us. We should reject it in its entirety.

“The Acting President should take disciplinary action against everyone that had knowledge of the issue. He can use the Inspector General of Police to unravel everyone involved. This is not about Saraki. The proper thing to do is to follow the due process and abide by the rules.

“My fear is for 2019; will credible and fair election hold? These are questions I cannot answer too,  we should not fool ourselves.”

