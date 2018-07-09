2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

Ismail Omipidan

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness.

Tell us the state of the collection of PVCs?

It is not getting the PVCs that come first; it is registration, availability of the PVCs and the collection of the PVCs. There are two dimensions to this issue. First is the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise and then there are the uncollected PVCs from the past exercise, particularly the 2015 exercise. We have told the nation that we have a little over 7 million uncollected PVCs from the 2015 general election. We have also given the breakdown of the uncollected PVCs on state by state basis of which Lagos has the highest with 1.4 million. The commission has consistently operated the policy of collection of PVCs and not distribution of PVCs. If we are to distribute, in no time there will be no PVCs, and most will fall into wrong hands.

So we have placed emphasis on the registrants to collect their PVCs. As at the 14th of June, a little over 500,000 PVCs have been collected. But let me say categorically that the commission is not planning to burn the uncollected PVCs as there was a report attributed to one of our Resident Electoral Commissioners that the commission is intending to burn the PVCs. They are available for collection until close to the 2019 general election. We have tried a number of mechanisms to ensure the collection of the PVCs.

Like in Lagos before the last local government elections we collaborated with the State Independent Electoral Commission and our staff carried the PVCs from location to location; yet the rate of collection is still very low. Also, the law says that INEC should register Nigerians as they turn 18 on a Continuous basis. It also affords Nigerians the opportunity to replace lost, damaged or defaced PVCs and allow Nigerians the opportunity to transfer their registration. The law says you can only vote where you are registered. But the law makes provision for transfer and relocation. So we have been providing the opportunity for all these.

For the first time in our electoral history we are doing the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise as envisaged in the Electoral Act. We started on the 27th of April last year and as at 14th of June this year, we have registered 9,700,999 Nigerians. These are new registrants and if you add this to the about 70 million already registered voters you will end up with about 80 million registered voters

in Nigeria. We are planning the next general Election on the basis of a voter register of over 80 million Nigerians. These are the figures as at the 14th of June, 2018 and let me say this that the exercise is ongoing and by the time we do the backend processes the figures may go lower because these are pre-AFIS (Automated Fingerprints Identification System) figures. We have printed the cards for all those who registered in 2017 and added these to the number of uncollected PVCs from 2015 but instructed the Resident Electoral Commissioners to keep separate records. Understandably, because the 2017 was more recent, we have had higher uncollected rates for those cards than those from the 2015 exercise.

In 2015, we hear that some people notably in the South voted with card readers but card reader was not used in the north, are we likely to witness similar scenario in 2019?

I am really surprised to hear that. As part of our openness we made available to Nigerians statistics from the smart card reader for the 2015 presidential election. Each smart card reader stores information based on the PVCs, so we are able to know how many people voted and we are able to disaggregate the data and we have provided the information. The smart card reader performs three functions. One, it confirms that the card is from INEC, not cloned because the machine cannot read a card not issued by INEC. Two, it confirms that the person who presents the PVC is the actual owner of that card because once the card is inserted in the smart card reader, your picture shows, your personal details show, name, date of birth and then we cross check the information on the manual register at the polling unit. In addition, the smart card reader authenticates. By that we mean, it confirms your biometrics. People can look alike facially, can share the same address, share the same date of birth, but the only thing that distinguishes you from any other person is your biometrics. So, it confirms that you are the actual owner of the card. Given our previous history of multiple voting, dubious voting and all that, the smart card reader checks all that. However, if the smart card reader is unable to read your biometrics, we have the incidence form. The incidence form is supposed to be a further guarantee that the person whose card was read by the machine is the actual owner of the card. But if the machine is unable to read the card, you are not disenfranchised; you are given the incidence form. From all the 180 elections we have conducted since 2015, we realised that we had issue with the incidence form. We have now slightly redesigned the voters register and we are going to deploy this in Ekiti. There is now a column for incidence instead of a form. If the machine is unable to read the biometrics of the voter, the presiding officer simply ticks off and this will also enable us to have a superior turnaround time for voters when they go to vote. So instead of people waiting for them to fill the form, the presiding officer simply tick off.