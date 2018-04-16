The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs
16th April 2018 - Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board
16th April 2018 - Lassa Fever outbreak: Adamawa records first death
16th April 2018 - Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case
16th April 2018 - 2019: Ogun West elders move to break guber jinx
16th April 2018 - Customs officer kidnapped during clash with smugglers in Ogun
16th April 2018 - Military berated before probe panel for colluding with killer herdsmen
16th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct German, kill orderly in Kano
16th April 2018 - Herdsmen kill four policemen in Benue ambush, others missing
16th April 2018 - Mass retirement of schools’ principals looms in Delta
Home / National / 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs
POLITICAL Nwachukwu

2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs

— 16th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

General Overseer of Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, has called on the  political class in both South South and South East of Nigeria to mount vigorous campaign for the people to register and collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs for the 2019 general election.

Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, headquarters of the Church, on Monday, the cleric advised Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular to secure their future by taking part in the process of electing people who will rule and represent them, reminding them that their voters’ card remains their power to determine who represents or rules them.

Said he, “If you don’t have PVC, you have already voted for a wrong candidate to be your representative. To be neutral is to accept the outcome of the election. I must be blunt if you don’t have PVC; you are one of the enemies of Nigeria. No excuse is enough for not having PVC” he said.

Nwachukwu continued, “Politics is part and parcel of human beings. And we are all political animals. I am saying this to make it clear that there will be no meaningful change without action. And neutral gear can’t move a vehicle”.

He said this was the period these politicians can bring out their money to educate the public to go out to register and collect their PVCs.

Recounting a miraculous happening in its ministry so far, the cleric said it was divine intervention that saved him and 71 members of his church in Asaba, Delta State capital when the building they were putting up gave way in April 2013.

He recalled that 72 of them were inside the building when suddenly it collapsed but to the glory of the Almighty no single person died or was injured.

He said “it was a day the enemies planned to wipe away 72 members of the Church through an on-going renovation. The structure gave way and72 of us were inside the church but none of us was hurt or dead.

But that was the beginning of the miracles for the church ,said  Rev. Nwachukwu as God brought somebody who was not even a member of the Church to reconstruct the church  beyond the level they  planned it  without collecting a dime from the Church.

Nwachukwu said it was on account of this that the Church is organising a seven-day programme at their church in Asaba from April 22 to April 29, 2918, with a theme: help from above, to give God glory for this great deliverance.

He said this God has continued to deliver them, stressing that the programme was also to encourage people out there going through one challenge or the other that God is still in the business of delivering his people.

“The God who delivered us will also see them through. We will use the opportunity to pray for the prosperity of Delta State and the entire country. And that is the reason we have invited the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and members of his State Executive Council, the Speaker and the members of the State House of Assembly as well as the Asaba traditional institution,” he said.

The highlights of the programme would be praise night and Thanksgiving Service/Luncheon which will hold Friday, April 27 and April 29 respectively.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL Nwachukwu

2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs

— 16th April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha General Overseer of Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Rev. Jerry Nwachukwu, has called on the  political class in both South South and South East of Nigeria to mount vigorous campaign for the people to register and collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs for the 2019 general election. Speaking to newsmen in Onitsha, headquarters…

  • NEIGHBOURHOOD Wike

    Wike inaugurates Neighbourhood Safety Corps board

    — 16th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated the Board of Directors of the state’s Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, with a charge to the members  to kick-start the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency. Performing the inauguration, on Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said there…

  • LASSA Fever Adamawa

    Lassa Fever outbreak: Adamawa records first death

    — 16th April 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola Adamawa State has recorded its first case of death from Lassa Fever. The victim, a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) identified as Gabriel Ambe, serving in Gembu, Taraba, is said to have died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola. Dr. Batulu Mohammed, head…

  • Jide Awe MURDER charges withdrawn

    Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case

    — 16th April 2018

    Resumes office at party secretariat Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Jide Awe, yesterday eulogized Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for withdrawing the murder case he and other members of the party were facing. Awe, who was on a three-year exile over the…

  • 2019: Ogun West elders move to break guber jinx

    — 16th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Determined to break the jinx and produce the governor in 2019, Ogun West Elders Council, on Monday, said the Council would hold a day political summit. Briefing newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Chairman of the Council, Ajibola Olagbaye, said the summit with the theme, ‘Ogun West For Governor: 2019 Is…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share