– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
18th September 2018 - Jimoh Waxiu serenades special lady in Emotionless
18th September 2018 - Lokpobiri alleges Gov. Dickson arming militants against Bayelsans
18th September 2018 - Human rights abuse: Court fines DPO N10m
18th September 2018 - Osun guber: Police to deploy 18,426 personnel in polling units
18th September 2018 - Only APGA can guarantee victory for candidates in Anambra – Chieftain
18th September 2018 - 2019: INEC, security agencies may spell doom for Nigeria, says Makarfi
18th September 2018 - Female journalist emerges Anambra council chair
18th September 2018 - 2019: Mantu to engage Plateau PDP guber aspirants on consensus arrangement
18th September 2018 - Lassa fever: 2 health workers under watch in Delta
Home / National / 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
KAFARATI

2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases

— 18th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast track the hearing of political cases that are pending before them.

Justice Abdu-Kafarati gave the charge, on Monday, at the occasion of the special court session to herald  the commencement of the court’s 2018/2019 legal year in Abuja.

The Chief Judge noted that the speedy determination of such suits would enable political gladiators to know their fate before the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

READ ALSO: Jimoh Waxiu serenades special lady in Emotionless

“It is extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded without further waste of time to afford all candidates the opportunity to pursue their political ambitions.

“Honourable judges before whom such cases are pending must endeavour to conclude them before the end of October, 2018.”

Kafarati also disclosed that he had issued a circular to his colleagues, urging them not to grant any interim orders ex-parte in any political cases brought before them.

He said by declining to grant such interim orders, “controversies in political cases can be reduced when the court takes a decision after hearing all the parties in the case.”

Justice Abdu-Kafarati also advised his colleagues to deliver justice without fear of favour, saying, “It is therefore your duty that the society is moulded in accordance with the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Reviewing the performance of the court in the outgoing year, the CJ revealed: “Statistics received from our various courts around the country show that between the end of the last legal year and July this year, the Federal High Court recorded 17,076 new cases. 99,796 cases were carried over from last year.

“The two subheads put together amount to 116,842 cases for the period out of which 15,076 were disposed off. At the beginning of this legal year, we have about 191,766 cases still pending in our courts,” adding, “The court has done extremely well in the discharge of its duties to the litigants and lawyers.”

READ ALSO: Lokpobiri alleges Gov. Dickson arming militants against Bayelsans

Delivering an address at the occasion, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), represented by the Solicitor-Feneral of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata, urged urges to always strike a balance between the personal rights of litigants and the overal good of society.

The AGF noted that the judiciary should play its role actively as an agent of social change and re-orientation “without necessarily sacrificing its core mandate of protecting the rights of all individuals and institutions in an efficient and human manner.”

Malami appealed to the Federal High Court authorities to exempt Federal Government agencies from default fees, saying the payment of the fees affects the government due to funding inadequacy and delay in release of budgetary funds.

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KAFARATI

2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases

— 18th September 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast track the hearing of political cases that are pending before them. Justice Abdu-Kafarati gave the charge, on Monday, at the occasion of the special court session to herald  the commencement of the court’s…

  • LOKPOBIRI

    Lokpobiri alleges Gov. Dickson arming militants against Bayelsans

    — 18th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has accused governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state of arming militants to unleash terror on innocent citizens and political opponents. In a statement by his Media aide, George Obi, the Minister lamented that the Governor instead of living up to the…

  • COURT

    Human rights abuse: Court fines DPO N10m

    — 18th September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Justice George Omereji of a Rivers State High Court, in Port Harcourt, has found the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Eneka Police Division, CSP Yahaya Bello-Sam, guilty of unlawful detention of a senior lawyer based in Port Harcourt, Afolabi Olabisi. Justice Omereji also granted reliefs of the Petitioner, Olabisi, one of…

  • OSUN GUBER

    Osun guber: Police to deploy 18,426 personnel in polling units

    — 18th September 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, said 18,426 policemen would be deployed to provide security during the Osun State gubernatorial election, on Saturday, September 22. The figure would include men and officers from conventional and PMF units, intelligence as well as the technical teams of the Force. According to the IGP,…

  • APGA

    Only APGA can guarantee victory for candidates in Anambra – Chieftain

    — 18th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka As aspirants jostle for the tickets of various political parties for the forthcoming general election the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been identified as the only party that can guarantee victory for any candidate in the election in Anambra State. A chieftain of the APGA and Special Assistant to the governor…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]