2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases— 18th September 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast track the hearing of political cases that are pending before them.
Justice Abdu-Kafarati gave the charge, on Monday, at the occasion of the special court session to herald the commencement of the court’s 2018/2019 legal year in Abuja.
The Chief Judge noted that the speedy determination of such suits would enable political gladiators to know their fate before the forthcoming 2019 general elections.
READ ALSO: Jimoh Waxiu serenades special lady in Emotionless
“It is extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded without further waste of time to afford all candidates the opportunity to pursue their political ambitions.
“Honourable judges before whom such cases are pending must endeavour to conclude them before the end of October, 2018.”
Kafarati also disclosed that he had issued a circular to his colleagues, urging them not to grant any interim orders ex-parte in any political cases brought before them.
He said by declining to grant such interim orders, “controversies in political cases can be reduced when the court takes a decision after hearing all the parties in the case.”
Justice Abdu-Kafarati also advised his colleagues to deliver justice without fear of favour, saying, “It is therefore your duty that the society is moulded in accordance with the rule of law and the Constitution.”
Reviewing the performance of the court in the outgoing year, the CJ revealed: “Statistics received from our various courts around the country show that between the end of the last legal year and July this year, the Federal High Court recorded 17,076 new cases. 99,796 cases were carried over from last year.
“The two subheads put together amount to 116,842 cases for the period out of which 15,076 were disposed off. At the beginning of this legal year, we have about 191,766 cases still pending in our courts,” adding, “The court has done extremely well in the discharge of its duties to the litigants and lawyers.”
READ ALSO: Lokpobiri alleges Gov. Dickson arming militants against Bayelsans
Delivering an address at the occasion, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), represented by the Solicitor-Feneral of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata, urged urges to always strike a balance between the personal rights of litigants and the overal good of society.
The AGF noted that the judiciary should play its role actively as an agent of social change and re-orientation “without necessarily sacrificing its core mandate of protecting the rights of all individuals and institutions in an efficient and human manner.”
Malami appealed to the Federal High Court authorities to exempt Federal Government agencies from default fees, saying the payment of the fees affects the government due to funding inadequacy and delay in release of budgetary funds.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Lawyer docked over N12.5m fraud13th September 2018
-
Defection: Court asked to declare Govs Ortom, Tambuwal, Ahmed’s seats vacant13th September 2018
-
Jones Abiri: Court delivers judgment in N200m suit against DSS4th September 2018
Latest
2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases— 18th September 2018
Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast track the hearing of political cases that are pending before them. Justice Abdu-Kafarati gave the charge, on Monday, at the occasion of the special court session to herald the commencement of the court’s…
-
Lokpobiri alleges Gov. Dickson arming militants against Bayelsans— 18th September 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has accused governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state of arming militants to unleash terror on innocent citizens and political opponents. In a statement by his Media aide, George Obi, the Minister lamented that the Governor instead of living up to the…
-
Human rights abuse: Court fines DPO N10m— 18th September 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Justice George Omereji of a Rivers State High Court, in Port Harcourt, has found the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Eneka Police Division, CSP Yahaya Bello-Sam, guilty of unlawful detention of a senior lawyer based in Port Harcourt, Afolabi Olabisi. Justice Omereji also granted reliefs of the Petitioner, Olabisi, one of…
-
Osun guber: Police to deploy 18,426 personnel in polling units— 18th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, said 18,426 policemen would be deployed to provide security during the Osun State gubernatorial election, on Saturday, September 22. The figure would include men and officers from conventional and PMF units, intelligence as well as the technical teams of the Force. According to the IGP,…
-
Only APGA can guarantee victory for candidates in Anambra – Chieftain— 18th September 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka As aspirants jostle for the tickets of various political parties for the forthcoming general election the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been identified as the only party that can guarantee victory for any candidate in the election in Anambra State. A chieftain of the APGA and Special Assistant to the governor…
-
Entertainment
Jimoh Waxiu serenades special lady in Emotionless— 18th September 2018
Tosin Ajirire Coming after his 2014 debut, Ogechi, Jimoh Waxiu has returned under new record label, Daffangy Entertainment, with Emotionless. A sneak preview of the romantic single reveals that Emotionless is Waxiu’s most personal and honest work till date. In the song, the musician reflects on love and life, as well as loss and the…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
Adeosun: The fall of a rising star— 18th September 2018
The fall of Adeosun from the top of the greasy pole of Nigerian politics as a result of something many until now did not consider a serious public offence Dan Onwukwe When in 2011, her name appeared on the list of nominees for commissioners submitted to the Ogun state House of Assembly by Governor Ibikunle…
Columnists
-
Nigeria’s presidential warfare and politics of endorsements— 17th September 2018
Many other individuals and groups have also come up with their endorsements and counter-endorsements. Casmir Igbokwe As Nigeria’s presidential gladiators prepare for a final showdown at the polls in 2019, I wish to draw our minds back to the run-up to the 2015 general election. It was like warfare. Sundry seers were making predictions. Politics…
-
Godfathers’ game… and Kemi’s fall— 17th September 2018
What do we make of the feud? It’s politics, nothing more. It’s a game of interest, nothing more. The people are the pawns in the chessboard. Eric Osagie OUR country, in the past week, has been enmeshed in tales that would challenge the imagination of the movie script writer. What was once thought not to…
-
Convoluted primaries in Abia— 17th September 2018
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change… Ebere Wabara In a demonstrable abuse of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 made the process so simple and antithetical to equity for former governors who did not accomplish…
-
Business of purchasing form— 17th September 2018
In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. Andy Ezeani The report came out of Ghana not too long ago, of a new art form that had evolved into a vibrant enterprise and…
-
That China loan trap— 17th September 2018
The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China. Some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china’s loan trap. Tony Iwuoma China has since emerged as the world’s latest superpower. It has taken on the world and growing in leaps and bounds and in some…
-
Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?— 16th September 2018
The foundation of the knowledge society can only be laid in Nigeria if its government is prepared to invest heavily in the prerequisites of such a society Tunji Olaopa What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria….
-
The “lifeless” Buhari controversy— 16th September 2018
If President Buhari refuses to hold a Presidential Chat and Debate, I would have no choice than to agree with President Trump that our President is “lifeless”. Ralph Egbu I am zooming in on this topic because of the important lessons it has for us in terms of developing a sound political culture. For those…
-
You must be a Nigerian…(2)— 16th September 2018
Politicians all over the world can be unpredictable, treacherous and lecherous. But Nigerian politicians top the chart. Ken Ugbechie We return to the concept of what makes Nigerians unique. Going by the torrent of reactions elicited by the prefatory piece of last week, it is inevitable for me to burrow further into peculiar behavioural mutations…
-
Vital business etiquette rules— 16th September 2018
Don’t simply hand out business cards to everyone you meet. It’s a bit aggressive unless you’re on a sales call. Ada Obaje As times change, so do social norms for personal and professional behavior, but that doesn’t mean basic etiquette doesn’t matter. Performance and quality are important, too, of course, but not exclusively. We sometimes…
-
‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’— 16th September 2018
My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do? Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka Dear NJIGIRL, I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply