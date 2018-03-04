2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A member in the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbenidion, on Sunday, in Abuja, called on Nigerians to register and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 election to vote a party capable of entrenching the dividends of democracy, rather than sulk over the biting hardship.

Igbinedion, who represents the people of Ovia North-East and Ovia South-west federal constituency of Edo State, while fielding questions from journalists, said it was time for Nigerians to elect a government that is sensitive and proactive.

“The population of those who can not afford to survive the current situation is huge. Government really needs to take into consideration the average Nigerians who can not afford basic amenities because the cost of living is drastically high. And I think that is when the question of change comes to mind.

“I know I am a politician. So I implore Nigerians to go out and vote wisely come 2019 to avoid the long suffering.”

Igbenidion, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House services, disclosed that being a politician was not also easy as there were unrealistic demands from her constituency.

According to her, people expect her to do everything, neglecting the primary responsibility which is to make law.

She further took a swipe at people who carpet politicians for digging boreholes, providing electric poles, or health centers in the 21st century adding that those things constitute 21st century problems that must be solved headlong irrespective of the time, stressing that it would be counterproductive to provide people with things they do not urgently need just because it is trendy in the 21st century.

“Sometimes, people look at it and say a legislature is giving out boreholes or Tricycles in the 21st century and I say it is a 21st century reality.

“You may live in Abuja or Lagos and conclude that there is no poverty but there are some communities that do not have electricity, water, schools, health centers which is a sad reality.

“I just recently gave a community solar lights and you needed to see how happy they were because it was their problems. So some people need to understand the hardships of others.

“We need to have a sensitive government that is sensitive to the people in order for us to regain our dignity,” Igbinedion added.