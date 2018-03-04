The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80
4th March 2018 - Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno
4th March 2018 - Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm
4th March 2018 - Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest
4th March 2018 - Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery
4th March 2018 - Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo running for governor of Enugu
4th March 2018 - 2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians
4th March 2018 - Army issues quit notice to Badoo cultists, vandals in Lagos
4th March 2018 - PDP Crisis: Dickson moves to woo Jerry Gana, Adeniran back, says nobody owes PDP
4th March 2018 - National Assembly urged to override President’s stance on Peace Corps Bill
Home / National / 2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians

2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians

— 4th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A member in the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbenidion, on Sunday, in Abuja, called on Nigerians to register and get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the 2019 election to vote a party capable of entrenching the dividends of democracy, rather than sulk over the biting hardship.

Igbinedion, who represents the people of Ovia North-East and Ovia South-west federal constituency of Edo State, while fielding questions from journalists, said it was time for Nigerians to elect a government that is sensitive and proactive.

“The population of those who can not afford to survive the current situation is huge. Government really needs to take into consideration the average Nigerians who can not afford basic amenities because the cost of living is drastically high. And I think that is when the question of change comes to mind.

“I know I am a politician. So I implore Nigerians to go out and vote wisely come 2019 to avoid the long suffering.”

Igbenidion, who is also the Deputy Chairman, House services, disclosed that being a politician was not also easy as there were unrealistic demands from her constituency.

According to her, people expect her to do everything, neglecting the primary responsibility which is to make law.

She further took a swipe at people who carpet politicians for digging boreholes, providing electric poles, or health centers in the 21st century adding that those things constitute 21st century problems that must be solved headlong irrespective of the time, stressing that it would be counterproductive to provide people with things they do not urgently need just because it is trendy in the 21st century.

“Sometimes, people look at it and say a legislature is giving out boreholes or Tricycles in the 21st century and I say it is a 21st century reality.

“You may live in Abuja or Lagos and conclude that there is no poverty but there are some communities that do not have electricity, water, schools, health centers which is a sad reality.

“I just recently gave a community solar lights and you needed to see how happy they were because it was their problems. So some people need to understand the hardships of others.

“We need to have a sensitive government that is sensitive to the people in order for us to regain our dignity,” Igbinedion added.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 4th March 2018 at 4:03 pm
    Reply

    This territory natives are already changing the change with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The change will only be changed with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics in which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, must be erased with the Sword in this natives territory which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. The so-called Rep. is political ignorant of the fact that Abuja is controled from Sokoto. Who approved the existence of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates? Who democratically elected the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates? Can the said permanent voters card change fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates which its capital sits in Sokoto and controls Abuja? There is no democracy in this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is all fairy tales which has come to an end with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80

— 4th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari, joined “the highly respected  football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of…

  • Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno

    — 4th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Polio immunisation is drawing more interest and acceptability among locals in the volatile Borno State troubled by eight years of Boko Haram insurgency. The six-day immunisation exercise, the second this year, is targeting childdren from age five and below against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes paralysis especially at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)…

  • Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm

    — 4th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, after 7:00pm across the state. The ban, according to Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of efforts of government to curb resurging crimes. Announcing the ban in a press statement made available…

  • Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest

    — 4th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Nollywood Actor, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in Enugu State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as not working. Okonkwo who declared weekend during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC, Enugu State chapter, said he…

  • Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery

    — 4th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Police in Sokoto has arrested five suspects for allegedly forging National Identity cards for unsuspecting customers in the course of bank documentation. Spokeswoman for the Command, Cordelia Nwewe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), disclosed this while parading the suspects in Sokoto. Nwewe said that two of the suspects were staff…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share