KALU

Change coming to Abia in 2019, says Orji Kalu

— 4th August 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that great and positive change would come to Abia State in 2019 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) would take over the reins of governance in the state.

Kalu who made this known while addressing members of Abia State APC working committee, zonal, local government and ward executives at his Igbere country home, on Thursday, said people of the state and indeed the South East should not allow themselves to be deceived any more that APC is an Islamic party.

“When we brought the PDP here in 1998, people said it was a Hausa party, but those who condemned the party then are the ones singing its praises now.

It is on record that what the PDP-led government could not do for the Igbo in 16 years, APC under Buhari, has done in three years and is still doing more”.

The former Abia State governor enumerated some of the projects the present administration is executing in Igbo land to include the second Niger Bridge, Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway, Enugu/Onitsha expressway, Enugu/Otukpo highway and several internal roads in the area.

Kalu who was optimistic that APC was going to win Abia in 2019, hinged his optimism on the fact that the rigging machinery of PDP has crashed, stressing that APC has the antidote to PDP rigging.

According to him, “the PDP rigging machine has crashed. We are not going to surrender our fate to vanybody who wants to rig the election. We have the antidote to PDP rigging.”

On his relationship with his successor in office, Chief T.A Orji, Kalu said, “I have forgiven T.A Orji, but he cannot go to the Senate again because he did not get to the Senate in the first place the proper way”.

